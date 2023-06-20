Rising Specialty Coatings Sales to Drive Organic Solvent Dyes Market Growth

Rockville , June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global organic solvent dyes market is expected to reach a valuation of US $ 31.2 billion in 2023 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period of 2023–2033.

The increasing utilization of polymers in industries such as packaging, automotive, and construction has directly fueled the demand for organic solvent dyes. Consumers are increasingly seeking products that stand out in terms of color and design. Organic solvent dyes offer a wide range of color options and excellent color stability, making them ideal for polymer applications. These dyes are extensively used to impart vibrant and diverse colors to polymer-based products, enhancing their visual appeal and market value.

The packaging industry, in particular, has witnessed a surge in demand due to the rapid expansion of e-commerce and the increasing need for attractive and distinctive packaging solutions. Organic solvent dyes are extensively used to color polymer-packaging materials such as bottles, containers, films, and closures. In addition, organic dyes are used in printing inks and coatings, organic solvent dyes also find applications in various industrial sectors such as textiles, plastics, and electronics.

These industries often require colorants that can withstand harsh environmental conditions and provide long-lasting color stability. Organic solvent dyes fulfill these requirements, fueling their demand in industrial applications.



Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023 – 2033 Value Projection (2033) US$ 53.3 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 5.9% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 74 Figures





Key Takeaways from Market Study

East Asia dominates the global organic solvent dyes market by holding the predominant share of 27.4% in 2023

in 2023 North America will grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2023-2033, regionally

during 2023-2033, regionally Thermoplastic application is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the assessment period

during the assessment period The liquid organic solvent dye segment is expected to capture 60.0% of the market share during the forecast period

of the market share during the forecast period Global Market players dominating the market include Abbey Color, Chromatech Incorporated, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours & Co., Greenville Colorants, LLC, Hollindia International B.V., Huntsman Corporation, LANXESS AG

“Rising Demand for Organic Solvent Dyes in the Flourishing Plastic Packaging Industry Creates Prominent Growth Opportunities for the Market” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Abbey Color

Chromatech Incorporated

E.I. Du Pont De Nemours & Co.

Hollindia International B.V.

Huntsman Corporation

LANXESS AG

Market Growth Stratagems

Major players in the market are investing in research and development activities to introduce advanced and high-performance organic solvent dyes that offer enhanced properties such as improved color stability, better solubility, and higher compatibility with different polymer substrates. These developments aim to cater to the evolving needs of industries like packaging, textiles, paints, and coatings, where organic solvent dyes find extensive applications.

Segmentation of Organic Solvent Dyes Industry Research Report

By Form : Liquid Solid Powder Granules

By Application : Inks & Coatings Production Hydrocarbon Fuels Processing Wax Production Lubricant Production Textiles Processing Natural Synthetic Polymer Manufacturing Thermoplastics Specialty Polymers Polymer Derived Fibers Others Food & Beverage Processing Other

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the organic solvent dyes market, presenting historical market data (2018–2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023–2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of the form (liquid and solid ( powder and granules), application (inks & coatings production, hydrocarbon fuels processing, wax production, lubricant production, textiles processing (natural and synthetic), polymer manufacturing (thermoplastics, specialty polymers, polymer derived fibers, and others), food & beverage processing, and other), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Oceania, Middle East & Africa).

