Organisers of cancelled mobile conference play down compensation chances

Companies that have spent money on a major telecoms conference in Barcelona that has been cancelled after mass withdrawals due to the coronavirus outbreak cannot expect compensation under the organisers’ standard insurance, they said on Thursday.
