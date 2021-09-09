Organization of Supply Chain Women Executives Provides Companies With New Ways to Support Women’s Supply Chain Leadership

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 10 mins ago

AWESOME announces 2021 Annual Sponsors

CHICAGO, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AWESOME (Achieving Women’s Excellence in Supply Chain Operations, Management, and Education) has announced a totally reinvented Sponsorship Program and the line-up of companies who have stepped up to provide support as 2021 AWESOME Sponsors.

According to Ann Drake, AWESOME Founder and Chairman, “Instead of sponsors showing support in name only, we were determined to design opportunities for companies who really care about advancing women to demonstrate and activate their commitment – both internally and externally.”

Michelle Dilley, AWESOME CEO, added, “With diversity and the advancement of women’s leadership, it’s no longer a problem of awareness. We know how important it is to have diverse leadership teams. It’s now a matter of action. What can organizations actually do to achieve their diversity goals? As a 501(c)(3), we work with sponsors to expand our impact through both in-person and virtual programs.”

That success in reaching a larger and broader audience led to the creation of the new Sponsorship Program, including one of the most prominent AWESOME sponsorships categories: Virtual Event Visionaries. Two companies are showing their support for the complete virtual agenda, which includes multi-event series for eight different types of programs – by becoming Virtual Event Super Visionaries. They are Johnson & Johnson, an AWESOME sponsor every year since 2015 when the company was Host Partner for AWESOME’s signature in-person Symposium, and EY, a new sponsor in 2021.

Another important category is the AWESOME A-List Alliance and includes companies who are supporting the overall work and mission of AWESOME to advance women leaders and transform the future of supply chain leadership. Heading the A-List as Accelerators are Nike and Starbucks, both former AWESOME Symposium Host Partners.

The current Host Sponsor is McDonald’s and AWESOME is now looking at May 2022 for returning to an in-person Symposium after a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These companies do more than give financial support,” explained Michelle Dilley. “They plan with us. They involve their experts in our programming and they take part in the exchange of ideas and information that is of such great value to our community of leaders.”

Two other major sponsors – Bayer and Google – are supporting AWESOME in two sponsorship categories. The full line-up of companies supporting AWESOME in 2021 includes Arrive Logistics, Bimbo QSR, C.H. Robinson, Chobani, CJ Logistics America, Clarkston Consulting, Echo Global Logistics, Expeditors, Hassett Logistics, Intel, Morton Salt, Transplace, and Ulta Beauty.

More information about AWESOME programs and events, as well as profiles of all 2021 AWESOME sponsors, can be found on awesomeleaders.org.

About AWESOME
AWESOME is an industry-wide leadership organization focused on advancing and transforming the future of supply chain leadership. Since its founding in early 2013, the AWESOME community has grown to include more than 1,500 women in diverse senior supply chain leadership roles for a full spectrum of companies and organizations. For more information: www.awesomeleaders.org, [email protected].

