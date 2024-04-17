Hydrophobicity of Organo-Modified Siloxane Driving Extensive Use in Textile and Construction Sectors

As per a new market analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global organo-modified siloxane market is estimated at US$ 2.52 billion in 2024 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2024 to 2034.

Organo-modified siloxanes are used as additives for the formulation of products like cement, facial cream, coating mixture, and oil repellents. Organo-modified siloxanes are widely used in various industries due to their unique properties, including heat resistance, low surface tension, high hydrophobicity, and excellent compatibility with organic materials. Siloxane-based additives play critical roles in coating applications as their structures can be modified to provide a broad range of performance benefits in many formulations.

In the textile industry, they are also used for chemical and physical modifications of textile materials, including silicone softeners, silane, and silicone-based superhydrophobic finishes and coatings on textiles composed of silicone elastomers and rubbers. Organo-modified siloxanes can also be used as surfactants and defoamers in many other applications.

According to ScienceDirect, in 2022, India used 379 million metric tons of cement. This figure is estimated to rise to 440 million metric tons in 2024. This surge in demand is predicted to significantly boost the use of organo-modified siloxane additives. Similar patterns have been noticed in countries such as the United States, Japan, China, and Canada.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global organo-modified siloxane market is forecasted to expand at 4.4% CAGR and reach US$ 3.87 billion by 2034-end.

The market expanded at a CAGR of 3% from 2019 to 2023.

East Asia is estimated to dominate the global market in 2024 with a share of 31%.

The East Asia market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% and reach a valuation of US$ 1.28 billion by the end of 2034, up from US$ 780.3 million in 2024.

“The market for organo-modified siloxane is projected to exhibit steady growth due to its varied applications in industries such as construction, automotive, skincare, and oil and gas. This demand is being driven by the increased production of electric vehicles, the rising number of construction projects, and a focus on reducing carbon emissions through research and development. However, the fluctuation in raw material prices poses a potential challenge,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Development

Organo-modified siloxane manufacturers are striving to provide superior quality products and are committed to customer service excellence. Companies are looking to set up new production plants to meet growing demand across the world. Maintaining long-term collaborations with suppliers and distributors to procure raw materials early is a key strategy being resorted to by organo-modified siloxane manufacturers.

The study reveals essential insights based on physical state (solid, liquid, gel, foam), structure type (comb-like structure, linear structure, combined structure, other structures [including branched or cross-linked]), and application (adhesives & sealants, coatings & paints, personal care products, textile & leather finishing, biomedical & healthcare, electronic & electrical components, release agents, fuel & lubricant additives, water & oil repellents, construction materials, automotive applications, others), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

Siloxane Market: The global siloxane market is expected to surpass a valuation of more than US$ 25 Billion in 2027 with the market reaching about 3,000 thousand tons of production.

Hybrid Electric Vehicles Market: The global hybrid electric vehicles market is projected to grow at nearly 14% CAGR through 2031.

Polydimethylsiloxane Market: Polydimethyldiloxane is expected to register a CAGR of ~4.2% in coming Years

