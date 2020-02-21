CANTON, Mass., Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ORGO), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of product solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical and Sports Medicine markets, today announced that company management will attend in the 9th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference at the Lotte New York Palace in New York, New York and participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, February 26 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time.
A live audio webcast of the conference presentation will be accessible by visiting the “Upcoming Events” section on the “Investor Relations” page of Organogenesis’s website www.organogenesis.com. An archive of the webcast will be available for replay following the conference for approximately 30 days.
About Organogenesis Holdings Inc.
Organogenesis Holdings Inc. is a leading regenerative medicine company offering a portfolio of bioactive and acellular biomaterials products in advanced wound care and surgical biologics, including orthopedics and spine. Organogenesis’s comprehensive portfolio is designed to treat a variety of patients with repair and regenerative needs. For more information, visit www.organogenesis.com.
CONTACT: Investor Inquiries: Westwicke Partners Mike Piccinino, CFA [email protected] 443-213-0500 Press and Media Inquiries: Organogenesis Marcus Girolamo [email protected] 817-688-4767
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. to Present at the 9th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference - February 21, 2020
- Sealy & Company Positioned for Active Year After Momentous Strides Achieved in Highlight 2019 - February 21, 2020
- Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Declares First Quarter 2020 Cash Dividend of $0.70 Per Share - February 21, 2020