SAN DIEGO, Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Organovo Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) (Organovo), a clinical stage biotechnology company that is focused on developing novel human therapies with high fidelity in three-dimensional (3D) human tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease, today announced that Keith Murphy, Founder and Executive Chairman, will present a corporate update and hold meetings with institutional investors during the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference being held September 11-13, 2023.

Institutional investors interested in arranging a meeting with management can register to attend the conference virtually or in-person at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel.

Date: September 11, 2023

Presentation Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

Presenter: Keith Murphy

About Organovo

Organovo is a clinical stage biotechnology company that is developing drugs that are demonstrated to be effective in three-dimensional (3D) human tissues as candidates for drug development. The company’s lead molecule, FXR314, is on the path for Phase 2 investigation in inflammatory bowel disease and has potential application in metabolic disease and oncology. The company has proprietary technology used to build 3D human tissues that mimic key aspects of native human tissue composition, architecture, function and disease. For more information visit Organovo’s website at www.organovo.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations, but are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on July 14, 2023, as such risk factors are updated in its most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 10, 2023. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date that they were made. These cautionary statements should be considered with any written or oral forward-looking statements that the Company may issue in the future. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to reflect actual results, later events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

