SAN DIEGO, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP (www.JohnsonFistel.com) is investigating whether Origin Materials, Inc. (“Origin” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: ORGN), any of its executive officers, or others violated securities laws by misrepresenting or failing to timely disclose material, adverse information to investors. The investigation focuses on investors’ losses and whether they may be recovered under federal securities laws.
What is Johnson Fistel investigating? On August 9, 2023, Origin announced that it has revised the timeline and raised the capital budget for the completion of its second commercial plant. Citing a “higher-cost capital project environment,” the Company now expects Origin 2 will be completed in two phases, with Phase 1 completion estimated in late 2026 to 2027, and Phase 2 completion projected in 2028, compared with the company’s initial expectation for a mid-2025 completion. Following this news Origin shares were trading down over 50% in pre-market on August 10, 2023.
What if I have relevant nonpublic information? Individuals with nonpublic information regarding the company should consider whether to assist our investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the SEC program, whistleblowers who provide original information may, under certain circumstances, receive rewards totaling up to thirty percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, contact Jim Baker at (619) 814-4471 or jimb@johnsonfistel.com.
