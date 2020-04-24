ORIC Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORIC), a clinical stage oncology company focused on developing treatments that address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 7,500,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $16.00 per share. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by ORIC. In addition, ORIC has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,125,000 additional shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The shares are expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on April 24, 2020 under the symbol “ORIC.” The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by ORIC, are expected to be $120.0 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares. The offering is expected to close on April 28, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan, Citigroup, Jefferies and Guggenheim Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

Registration statements relating to the offering have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and became effective on April 23, 2020. The offering is made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained, when available, from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204 or by email at [email protected]; Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by telephone at (800) 831-9146; Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388 or by email at [email protected]; or Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10017, by telephone at (212) 518-9658 or by email at [email protected]

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful before registration or qualification under the securities laws of that state or jurisdiction.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving patients’ lives by O vercoming R esistance I n C ancer. ORIC’s lead product candidate, ORIC-101, is a potent and selective small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across a variety of solid tumors. ORIC’s second product candidate, ORIC-533, is an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, a key node in the adenosine pathway believed to play a central role in resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens. Beyond these two product candidates, ORIC is also developing multiple precision medicines targeting other hallmark cancer resistance mechanisms. ORIC’s scientific founders, Charles Sawyers, MD, and Scott Lowe, PhD, have long records of discovering novel targets in cancer that have led to innovative treatments. ORIC has offices in South San Francisco and San Diego, California. For more information, please go to http://oricpharma.com/ .

