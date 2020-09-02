Breaking News
ORIC Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and SAN DIEGO, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ORIC), a clinical stage oncology company focused on developing treatments that address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance, today announced that Jacob Chacko, M.D., chief executive officer, will participate in the following investor conferences in September:

  • Citi’s 15th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference – Participating in “Precision Targeted Drugs in Oncology” panel discussion on September 9, 2020, at 11:40 a.m. ET
  • H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference – Presenting company overview on September 15, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. ET
  • 2020 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference – Hosting virtual investor meetings on September 17, 2020
  • Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & Med Tech Summit – Participating in a virtual fireside chat on September 22, 2020, at 11:40 a.m. ET

Webcasts of the Citi, H.C. Wainwright and Oppenheimer presentations will be available through the investor section of the company’s website at www.oricpharma.com. Replays of the webcasts will be available for 90 days following the events.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
ORIC Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving patients’ lives by Overcoming Resistance In Cancer. ORIC’s lead product candidate, ORIC-101, is a potent and selective small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across a variety of solid tumors. ORIC-101 is currently in two separate Phase 1b trials of ORIC-101 in combination with (1) Xtandi (enzalutamide) in metastatic prostate cancer and (2) Abraxane (nab-paclitaxel) in advanced or metastatic solid tumors. ORIC’s other product candidates include (1) ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, a key node in the adenosine pathway believed to play a central role in resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens, and (2) ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 (PRC2) via the EED subunit, being developed for prostate cancer. Beyond these three product candidates, ORIC is also developing multiple precision medicines targeting other hallmark cancer resistance mechanisms. ORIC has offices in South San Francisco and San Diego, California. For more information, please go to www.oricpharma.com.

Contact:
Dominic Piscitelli, Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]
[email protected]

