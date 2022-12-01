Credit Union lenders can now use Eltropy within Origence arc OS to achieve higher closing rates

IRVINE, Calif. and LEHI, Utah, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Origence , the leading lending technology solutions provider for credit unions, announced a partnership with Eltropy , the leading digital communications platform for community financial institutions (CFIs).

With the partnership, Eltropy will integrate its lending communication capabilities into Origence arc OS , the company’s loan and account origination system. As a result, loan origination staff can work more effectively and productively – with higher close rates, fewer abandonments, and SMS messaging features that increase member satisfaction and create a better user experience during the loan process.

“This partnership is a huge win-win for credit unions and community banks,” said Bill Lynch, VP of partnerships, Origence. “With arc OS, they can completely transform the lending experience for essentially every type of loan. Eltropy messaging solutions will streamline that borrower experience even more – resulting in the ultimate loan origination experience for members and potential members.”

Through the partnership, Eltropy’s text message lending communication capabilities will be available as part of the Origence arc OS origination system. With Origence’s network of over 1,100 credit unions and Eltropy’s more than 500 credit unions and community banks, the combined capabilities will be able to reach many credit union members and empower their mutual clients to book more loans.

“This Eltropy-Origence partnership is a day of joy for loan officers,” said Jason Smith, VP of strategic partnerships at Eltropy. “Now they’ll be able to service borrowers much more efficiently, leading to higher closing rates, an outcome vitally important for CFIs during this time when interest rates continue to rise.”

About Origence



Origence is a credit union service organization (CUSO) providing financial technology that elevates the origination experience to increase loan volume, create efficiencies, and grow accounts. With Origence, financial institutions can originate consumer loans with greater levels of productivity and increased scale while also delivering a convenient and personalized borrower experience. Solutions also include marketing automation, auto shopping, lending operations, and more. Origence is headquartered in Irvine, California. For more information, visit www.origence.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Eltropy

Eltropy enables financial institutions to engage in a secure and compliant way digitally. Using its award-winning Digital Communications Platform, community financial institutions can communicate, automate and use intelligence to improve operations, engagement and productivity. Community banks and credit unions (CFIs) use Eltropy to communicate with consumers via text, video, secure chat, co-browsing, screen sharing, and chatbot technology — all integrated into a single platform bolstered by proprietary AI, skill-based routing, and other contact center capabilities. For more information, please visit https://eltropy.com .

