Sessions address AI, credit trends, liquidity management, and compliance.

Irvine, California, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Origence, the leading lending technology solutions provider for credit unions, announces breakout session speakers for its Lending Tech Live ’24 conference will include Microsoft, Experian, Catalyst, Messick Lauer & Smith and NADA leaders during its event held June 25-27, 2024 at the Marriot Marquis in San Diego, California.

These industry leaders will include:

Microsoft’s General Manager and Head of Product, Adrian Crockett

How to Leverage AI Across Your Entire Credit Union – This session explores how credit unions can leverage AI technology across their operations, and attendees will learn how AI solutions can streamline lending, fraud detection, and risk assessment, making lending processes more efficient and member-focused.

Experian’s Senior Director of Solutions Consulting, Melinda Zabritski

Consumer Credit Trends and Insights: A Strategic Overview for Lenders – This session offers a strategic overview of current credit behaviors, risk assessment techniques, and innovations transforming the lending industry, and attendees will learn how they can use the knowledge of consumer credit to drive their lending strategies.

Catalyst SVP and CIO, Mike McGinnis

Financial Resilience: Mastering Liquidity Management in Times of Economic Uncertainty – This session will dive into the intricacies of navigating liquidity challenges during turbulent times and explore strategies, insights, and proven practices around decision-making and scenario analysis to empower effective liquidity risk management and financial stability optimization.

Messick Lauer & Smith Associate Jennifer Winston Welsh and NADA’s Regulatory Affairs Brad Miller

Assessing Your Compliance Program: Monitoring Hot-Topics in Lending – This session will guide attendees through assessing their compliance program and review regulatory updates, emerging trends, and best practices to ensure vigilance and compliance.

“As we prepare our agenda for Lending Tech Live, we always look for leaders who can spur collaboration and drive innovation among participants. We’re thrilled to welcome these amazing business leaders to our roster of experts to share valuable insights on topics essential for credit unions to grow and thrive,” said Erika Hill, vp of marketing for Origence.

Lending Tech Live ’24 includes interactive workshops to improve credit union lending programs, build borrower journeys that enhance member relationships, and highlight crucial regulations for 2024, along with other key discussions. Attendees will learn about the state-of-the-art tools and technologies shaping the lending landscape, lending strategies, emerging trends, research, and more.

About Origence

Origence provides lending technology solutions credit unions need to advance their total origination experience. We were established in 1994 as a credit union service organization (CUSO) and have helped thousands of credit unions process more than 88 million applications for $551 billion in funded loans.

