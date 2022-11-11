Industry leaders strengthen partnership to serve the technology needs of credit unions

Irvine, California, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Irvine, CA, November 10, 2022 – Origence, the leading lending technology solutions provider for credit unions, announces a strategic investment in Zest AI, a pioneer in automated underwriting powered by artificial intelligence (AI). This investment strengthens the existing partnership between the two firms, which began with the recent integration of Zest AI’s Model Management System (MMS) credit scoring technology into Origence arc OS, Origence’s loan and account origination system.

“Automated decisioning is a key capability that credit unions must continue to cultivate for ongoing success in an increasingly digital world,” said Aleks Bogoeski, senior vice president, product & partnerships at Origence. “Our investment in Zest AI is another example of our commitment to ensure that credit unions are positioned for success.”

With the promise of more accurate and consistent underwriting decisions, Zest AI and Origence arc OS can help credit unions enhance automation and credit scoring capabilities while improving the loan origination process for their members. This latest deal is part of a new round of funding designed to help Zest AI grow as the company expands access to AI-driven automated underwriting to additional lenders.

“Our investment in Zest AI will provide our credit unions a voice in the development of leading artificial intelligence and machine learning technological advancements in the industry,” said Tony Boutelle, president and CEO of Origence. “Both companies are having incredibly strong years, and we are looking forward to all we can do to continue partnering on new initiatives to help the industry succeed.”

About Origence

Origence is a credit union service organization (CUSO) providing financial technology that elevates the origination experience to increase loan volume, create efficiencies, and grow accounts. With Origence, financial institutions can originate consumer and indirect loans with greater levels of productivity and increased scale while also delivering a convenient and personalized borrower experience. Solutions also include marketing automation, auto shopping, lending operations, and more. Origence is headquartered in Irvine, California. For more information, visit www.origence.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Zest AI

Zest AI is a tech company on a mission to make fair and transparent credit accessible for everyone. Since 2009, we’ve worked with financial institutions to provide AI-driven credit solutions to their borrowers. Today we work with all types of lenders — but especially credit unions — to democratize underwriting automation and equitable credit decisioning. Learn more at Zest.ai and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

