Origin Announces Pricing of $80,000,000 Subordinated Notes Offering

RUSTON, La., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Origin Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: OBNK) (“Origin”), the parent holding company of Origin Bank, announced today that it has priced the underwritten public offering of $80 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.50% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2030 (the “Notes”). The Notes will initially bear a fixed interest rate of 4.50% per year, payable semi-annually in arrears. Commencing on November 1, 2025, the interest rate on the Notes will be a floating per annum rate equal to the Benchmark rate (which is expected to be Three-Month Term SOFR) (each as defined in the subordinated debt indenture and the supplement thereto under which the Notes will be issued) plus 432 basis points, payable quarterly in arrears. The offering is expected to fund on October 16, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Origin expects to use the net proceeds of this offering for general corporate purposes, which may include the support of Origin Bank’s balance sheet growth, the acquisition of other banks or financial institutions or other complementary businesses to the extent such opportunities arise, and the maintenance of Origin’s capital and liquidity ratios, and the ratios of Origin Bank, at acceptable levels.

Stephens Inc. is the sole book-running manager for the offering.

The Notes will be issued pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement (File No. 333-234068) Origin has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. Origin has filed a preliminary prospectus supplement with the SEC for the offering to which this communication relates. Prospective investors should read the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus and other documents Origin has filed with the SEC for more complete information about Origin and the offering. You may access these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, Origin, the underwriters or any dealer participating in the offering will arrange to send you the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus if you request it by calling Stephens Inc. toll-free at (800) 643-9691.

About Origin

Origin is a financial holding company headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana. Origin’s wholly owned bank subsidiary, Origin Bank, was founded in 1912. Deeply rooted in Origin’s history is a culture committed to providing personalized, relationship banking to its clients and communities. Origin provides a broad range of financial services to businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals and retail clients. Origin currently operates 43 banking centers located from Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas across North Louisiana to Central Mississippi, as well as in Houston, Texas. For more information, visit www.origin.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

