Origin Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and 2019 Full Year Earnings Release and Conference Call

RUSTON, La., Jan. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Origin Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: OBNK) (“Origin”), the financial holding company for Origin Bank, plans to issue fourth quarter and full year 2019 results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, and hold a conference call to discuss such results on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time (9:00 am Eastern Time). The conference call will be hosted by Drake Mills, Chairman, President and CEO, Steve Brolly, Chief Financial Officer, and Lance Hall, President of Origin Bank.

Conference Call and Live Webcast
To participate in the live conference call, please dial (844) 695-5516; International: (412) 902-6750 and request to be joined into the Origin Bancorp, Inc. (OBNK) call. A simultaneous audio-only webcast may be accessed via Origin’s website at www.origin.bank under the Investor Relations, News & Events, Events & Presentations link or directly by visiting https://services.choruscall.com/links/obnk200123.html

Conference Call Webcast Archive
If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations section of Origin’s website at www.origin.bank, under Investor Relations, News & Events, Events & Presentations.

About Origin Bancorp, Inc.
Origin is a financial holding company for Origin Bank, headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana, which provides a broad range of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients from 43 banking centers located from Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas across North Louisiana to Central Mississippi, as well as in Houston, Texas. For more information, visit www.origin.bank.

Contact Information
Investor Relations
Chris Reigelman
318-497-3177
[email protected]

Media Contact
Ryan Kilpatrick
318-232-7472
[email protected]

