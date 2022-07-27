Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Origin Bancorp, Inc. Hires Wally Wallace to Join Executive Team

Origin Bancorp, Inc. Hires Wally Wallace to Join Executive Team

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 18 mins ago

RUSTON, La., July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Origin Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: OBNK) (“Origin”), the holding company for Origin Bank, today announced that Wally Wallace has joined the company’s executive team as Chief Financial Officer. Wallace will lead Origin’s finance team and collaborate with executive management to help drive the strategic direction of the company. He will partner with Senior Executive Steve Brolly as Brolly takes on the role of Chief Accounting Officer.

“As we strategically grow this company, roles expand and additional opportunities arise,” said Drake Mills, chairman, president and CEO of Origin Bancorp, Inc. “We are excited to welcome Wally to the Origin team. The partnership between Wally and Steve, in Finance and Accounting, positions Origin in a powerful way to capitalize on future opportunities.”

Wallace has more than 18 years of experience in the financial industry and has most recently served as a managing director and equity analyst at Raymond James & Associates. He joined Raymond James in 2011 through the acquisition of Howe Barnes Hoefer & Arnett, which he joined in 2010. During his time at Raymond James, he was responsible for coverage of regional and community banks primarily located in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southeast United States. Prior to that, he was an assistant vice president at FBR Capital Markets, where he assisted in the coverage of primarily mid- and large-cap regional and super-regional banks and thrifts.

“I am excited to join the Origin team and help build upon the incredible reputation the company has throughout the industry,” said Wallace. “Origin’s approach to building a company that is focused on its employees, clients, communities and shareholders is unique and is demonstrated through their dynamic corporate culture.”

Wallace earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Virginia and his Master of Business Administration from The College of William and Mary.

About Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Origin is a financial holding company headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana. Origin’s wholly-owned bank subsidiary, Origin Bank, was founded in 1912. Deeply rooted in Origin’s history is a culture committed to providing personalized, relationship banking to its clients and communities. Origin provides a broad range of financial services to businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients. Origin currently operates 45 banking centers located from Dallas/Fort Worth and Houston, Texas across North Louisiana into Mississippi. For more information, visit www.origin.bank.

Contact Information
Investor Relations
Chris Reigelman
318-497-3177
chris@origin.bank

Media Contact
Ryan Kilpatrick
318-232-7472
rkilpatrick@origin.bank

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.