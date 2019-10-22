OriginClear Inc. engages NetworkNewsWire

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NetworkWire – OriginClear Inc. (OTC: OCLN), which helps industry treat its own water, today announces it engaged NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) to provide corporate communications.

OriginClear helps businesses by deploying advanced technologies at the point of use, using modular, prefabricated systems that create durable assets and water independence for industry, commerce and agriculture.

Failing infrastructure and the rising cost of water are driving businesses to treat their own water. OriginClear serves this megatrend with on-premise systems enabling very high purification and recycling levels that centralized systems cannot achieve.

Systems installed at the point of use become productive assets for businesses that also increase property values. OriginClear helps corporations improve their environmental, social and governance (ESG) standings with improved water management.

NNW is a multifaceted financial news and publishing company that delivers a new generation of social communication solutions, news aggregation and syndication, and enhanced news release services. NNW’s strategies help public and private organizations find their voice and build market visibility. As part of their engagement with OriginClear, NNW will leverage its investor-based distribution network of over 5,000 key syndication outlets, various newsletters, social media channels, blogs, and other outreach tools to generate greater brand awareness for the company.

“OriginClear is focusing its technologies to address some of the toughest water problems,” states Sherri Franklin, Director of Client Solutions for NNW. “As the company focuses on expanding its market reach, we will execute a corporate communications campaign that places its strategy and accomplishments in front of the investment community.”

About OriginClear

OriginClear (OTC: OCLN) addresses the self-reliant water revolution, deploying advanced technologies at the point of use, with modular, prefabricated systems that create durable assets and water independence for industry, commerce and agriculture. From its Texas-based factory, OriginClear designs and prefabricates an entire line of plug-n-play containerized Modular Water Systems ™ that enable water purification, recycling and wastewater management. The company manufactures and distributes these professional-grade, self-reliant units to commercial and industrial properties such as hotels and resorts, real estate housing developments, office buildings, military installations, schools, farms, food and beverage manufacturers, industrial warehouse, oil & gas producers, and medical and pharmaceutical facilities.

For more information, visit the company’s website at https://www.OriginClear.com/

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is a financial news and content distribution company that provides (1) access to a network of wire services via NetworkWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible, (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets, (3) enhanced press release services to ensure maximum impact, (4) social media distribution via the Investor Brand Network (IBN) to nearly 2 million followers, (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions, and (6) a total news coverage solution with NNW Prime . As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

For more information, please visit: https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com .

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer .

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this release contain forward-looking statements. When used in this update, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “may,” “intend,” “expect” and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with our history of losses and our need to raise additional financing, the acceptance of our products and technology in the marketplace, our ability to demonstrate the commercial viability of our products and technology and our need to increase the size of our organization. Further information on the Company’s risk factors is contained in the Company’s quarterly and annual reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason except as may be required under applicable law.

Corporate Communications: