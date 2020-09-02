Orinda Classic Car Charity Event Adapts to Overcome Covid-19 Challenges

16th Year’s Car Tour to Delight Car Fans with September 12th Live Streaming Online Event.

Event Supports Seniors’ Programs and Local Causes.

ORINDA, Calif., Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Faced with Covid-19 health mandates preventing their normal public event attracting thousands, the organizers of the 16th annual Orinda Classic Car Show did not give up! They modified the event to become the “Orinda Classic Car Tour,” with a fun-filled organized drive around the Lamorinda and Berkeley Hills areas on Saturday, September 12th. With many classic vehicle owners already participating, room remains for a few more. Car and motorcycle owners are invited to register for the “Tour” at the event website – https://OrindaCarShow.com.

The 2020 Orinda Classic Car Tour will happen on Saturday, September 12th at 10:30 AM. An organized drive of the classics will run through the Lamorinda area (the CA towns of Lafayette, Moraga, and Orinda) plus the Berkeley, CA Hills. The 16th Annual Orinda Classic Car Tour event is presented by lead sponsor, Orinda Motors and supported by many others.

Although the public will not assemble this year to enjoy the car exhibits, up to 1000 viewers will be able to virtually attend the Tour – using the magic of live online video streaming. The Orinda Classic Car Tour will be covered by a Zoom Live Stream Broadcast – with video of the exotic and classic cars leaving the Orinda Village and in-route shots, interviews, and live reporters. This will include both live shots plus other video which will include past car shows and photos and commentary about many of the beautiful classics and exotic cars. Live cameras and drones at specific locations will show all the action. Anyone with a device having an internet connection can watch. It will be the way to “be there,” participating and supporting from the comfort and safety of your screen.

When: 9:30 AM – 12:00 Noon, September 12, 2020.

Access the Live Stream Broadcast by clicking on the below address link after the start of the Live Stream Broadcast at 9:30 AM on Saturday, September 12, 2020.

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82608414133

Viewers are also urged to give their financial support to the worthy charitable cause. Even the smallest donation will help make life easier for a deserving Senior. Donations can be made to “Seniors Around Town” by clicking this link.

The event almost solely funds the “Seniors Around Town” services, an Orinda Association program, and other charities, raising thousands of dollars since starting in 2005. “Important as the financial support is the partnership with the car tour organization – its volunteers and supporters,” said Seniors Around Town manager, Kate Wiley. “Their efforts help in spreading awareness of our program to future riders, volunteer drivers and donor supporters. This partnership is at the heart of what Orinda does so well, bringing people together for a common local good.”



“This is a chance for you to enjoy the greatest cars from motoring history,” says event Chairman, Bill Waterman. “American & European cars ranging from the 1920’s, to the classics of the 50’s and 60’s, as well as modern exotics will be shown in Saturday’s Tour. Perhaps more classics driving together than you have ever seen before. There will be a favorite classic for everybody!”

For more information, visit the website at www.OrindaCarShow.com to enter a vehicle, subscribe to email updates, or get information about the Zoom Live Stream Saturday Tour Broadcast. Enjoy an amazing weekend of classic vehicles and entertainment.

Contact:

2020 Orinda Classic Car Tour

Bill Waterman, Committee Chairman

925-528-9676

[email protected]