Orion will embed certain GE data governance solutions to help ensure enhanced security in today’s multi-cloud/hybrid IT landscape

SAN MATEO, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Orion Governance, a leader in Metadata Management solutions and the provider of the Enterprise Information Intelligence Graph (EIIG), announced today it has signed a license agreement with GE (NYSE:GE) for technology that will support Orion to deliver a next-generation data governance solution. Orion will embed select proprietary tools developed internally by GE’s Gas Power business in the EIIG platform to enhance Orion’s data governance and security capabilities, and GE plans to implement EIIG for certain internal data governance purposes The relevant tools developed by GE include near real-time data access governance against enterprise-defined access rules, a solution for automated infrastructure governance, and a secure data access control program to encrypt and control data extraction.

“The goal of licensing technology from GE is to help enterprises better manage, govern, and secure their data in today’s hybrid cloud environment, and GE’s software—embedded in Orion’s EIIG platform—will help us provide our customers with a compelling, holistic, and industry-best data governance solution,” said Ramesh Shurma, Founder/CEO at Orion Governance. “GE’s solutions will greatly enhance Orion EIIG platform’s existing data fabric, data catalog, data lineage, data trust propagation, and active metadata analytics capabilities.”

“We are excited to work with Orion to license certain proprietary tools developed by software and data teams right here at GE,” said Santosh Kudva, Chief Data Officer at GE Gas Power. “We identified significant data governance opportunities in the industry and built various solutions within GE to help address these gaps. Given today’s rapidly evolving IT landscape, it’s more important than ever to have a comprehensive approach to data governance and security.”

About Orion Governance

Orion Governance was founded in 2017 with a mission to disrupt the information management space. The company’s Enterprise Information Intelligence Graph (EIIG) is a vendor/technology agnostic platform that provides the most comprehensive knowledge graph in the industry. The EIIG has persona-based visualizations to create a self-defined data fabric with detailed data lineage, cataloging, traceability, augmented data quality, and analytics capabilities; ML/AI automation enables enterprises to take control of their complex IT landscape in near real-time. Customers include Global 5000 companies in banking insurance, retail, healthcare, telecom, and information technology. Key use cases include cloud migration/modernization, automated data governance and regulatory compliance, and cost optimization. Orion is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with global offices in other US cities, Estonia, Sweden, Singapore, Germany, and India. www.oriongovernance.com

About GE Gas Power

GE Gas Power is a world leader in natural gas power technology, services, and solutions. Through relentless innovation and continuous collaboration with our customers, we are providing more advanced, sustainable and efficient power that people depend on today and building the energy technologies of the future. With the world’s largest installed base of gas turbines and more than 670 million operating hours across GE’s installed fleet, we offer advanced technology and a level of experience that’s unmatched in the industry to build, operate, and maintain leading gas power plants. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.gepower.com. Follow GE Power on Twitter @GE_Power and on LinkedIn at GE Power.

GE Gas Power is part of GE Vernova, a dynamic accelerator comprised of our Power, Renewable Energy, Digital, and Energy Financial Services businesses, focused on supporting customers’ transformations during the global energy transition.

