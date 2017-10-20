Orion Group Holdings, Inc. Schedules Announcement of Third Quarter 2017 Results and Conference Call

Breaking News
HOUSTON, Oct. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) (the “Company”), today announced it will release its financial results for the third quarter 2017 before the market opens on Wednesday, November 8, 2017.  The Company will host a conference call to discuss results the same day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time/9:00 a.m. Central Time. To participate, please dial the Orion Group Holdings, Inc. Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call toll free at (855) 478-9690 for Domestic callers and (678) 509-7639 for International callers; participant code: 6399565. To listen to the live webcast of the conference call, or access the replay, visit the Calendar of Events page of the Investor Relations section of the website at www.oriongroupholdingsinc.com.

About Orion Group Holdings

Orion Group Holdings, Inc., a leading specialty construction company, provides services in the Infrastructure, Industrial, and Building sectors through its marine construction segment and its concrete construction segment. The Company’s marine construction segment includes marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design, and specialty services. Its concrete construction segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including pour and finish, dirt work, layout, forming, rebar, and mesh across the light commercial, structural and other associated business areas. The Company is headquartered in Houston, Texas with regional offices throughout its operating areas.

