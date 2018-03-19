Orkla ASA: Orkla’s Annual Report 2017

Orkla’s Annual Report for 2017, which also comprises Orkla’s sustainability report, is published today.
A pdf version of the report is attached and is also available on Orkla’s website: https://annualreport2017.orkla.com/.
Orkla ASA
Oslo, 19 March 2018
Ref.:
Group Director Corporate Communications and Corporate Affairs
Håkon Mageli
Tel.: +47 928 45 828
Email: [email protected]
IR & Communications Manager
Elise Heidenreich
Tel.: +47 951 41 147
Email: [email protected]
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
