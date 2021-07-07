Orlando Homeless Center to Issue Koinfold Debit Cards to Homeless

Breaking News
ORLANDO, Fla., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kaleo Ministries of Orlando has selected to use the Koinfold™ debit card as part of an effort to transition homeless tenants back into the workforce. The Koinfold™ debit cards will be issued by KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTC: KYNC).

This announcement is one of the many new partnerships underway after KYN Capital Group, Inc. partnered with the National Homeowners Association dba BW Property Management Group. Many new partners are scheduled to be announced, including working with city and government officials.

More information will be provided in the coming weeks.

About BW Property Management Group
BW Property Management Group is a home services company which competes directly with companies such as Angi(formerly Angie’s List), HomeAdvisor, and Thumbtack. BW leverages a homegrown in-house proprietary software platform called BidWilly.com which enables clients to save as much as 70% on home services. BW began operating in 2008 and now manages services for almost 2,500 homes with plans to begin national expansion. BW also owns the trademark name “National Homeowners Association” and is the leading home services provider in Central Fl.

