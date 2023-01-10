ThreatLocker® has served the local community and beyond as a leader in endpoint security technologies

Orlando Magic Announces Partnership with ThreatLocker Danny Jenkins (CEO & Co-Founder at ThreatLocker), Alex Martins (CEO at Orlando Magic), Sami Jenkins (COO & Co-Founder at ThreatLocker), and John Carolan (Co-Founder at ThreatLocker)

Orlando, FL, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Orlando Magic announce a multiyear partnership with Orlando-based ThreatLocker, cybersecurity technology leader. As a proud partner of the Orlando Magic, ThreatLocker provides cutting-edge cybersecurity tools which allow companies to chart their own course free from cybercriminals.

“The Orlando Magic are proud to partner with cybersecurity leader ThreatLocker,” said Magic Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships J.T. McWalters. “With the Magic’s mission to be World Champions on and off the court, ThreatLocker strives to be the best in their business making the perfect match. We look forward to growing the partnership and continuing a collective commitment to the great city of Orlando.”

This announcement comes shortly after ThreatLocker’s move to a larger local headquarters after tripling its workforce.

The Orlando Magic partnership with ThreatLocker hopes to make a difference in the Central Florida region by supporting a variety of programs and initiatives to benefit the community.

“As an Orlando-based company, it is a privilege to partner with a team that also believes strongly about growing local business and curating local talent,” said Danny Jenkins, CEO & Co-Founder of ThreatLocker. “We are happy to forge this partnership with the Orlando Magic as it reinforces our commitment to continue developing the Central Florida community, whether it be technical or non-technical skills. We are thrilled to collaborate with the team and look forward to their continued success this season.”

The partnership will also feature brand integration with the Magic, including in-arena signage during all Magic home games, co-branded digital content on the Magic social media channels, and activations in premium areas within Amway Center.

ThreatLocker offers a cost-effective approach to cybersecurity using controls to prevent threats like ransomware. With a team of skilled cybersecurity professionals offering 24/7 support, ThreatLocker assists businesses globally and continues to create a safer and more secure community.

About ThreatLocker

ThreatLocker® is a leader in endpoint security technologies, providing enterprise-level cybersecurity tools to improve the security of servers and endpoints. ThreatLocker’s combined Application Allowlisting, Ringfencing™, Storage Control, Elevation Control, and Endpoint Network Access Control (NAC) solutions are leading the cybersecurity market toward a more secure approach of blocking the exploits of unknown application vulnerabilities. To learn more about ThreatLocker® visit: www.threatlocker.com

About the Orlando Magic

Orlando’s NBA franchise since 1989, the Magic’s mission is to be world champions on and off the court, delivering legendary moments every step of the way. Under the DeVos family’s ownership, the Magic have seen great success in a relatively short history, winning six division championships (1995, 1996, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2019) with seven 50-plus win seasons and capturing the Eastern Conference title in 1995 and 2009. Off the court, on an annual basis, the Orlando Magic gives more than $2 million to the local community by way of sponsorships of events, donated tickets, autographed merchandise and grants. Orlando Magic community relations programs impact an estimated 100,000 kids each year, while a Magic staff-wide initiative provides more than 7,000 volunteer hours annually. In addition, the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation (OMYF) which serves at-risk youth, has distributed more than $27 million to local nonprofit community organizations over the last 32 years. The Magic’s other entities include the team’s NBA G League affiliate, the 2021 G-League champion Lakeland Magic, which began play in the 2017-18 season in nearby Lakeland, Fla.; the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, which serves as the affiliate to the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning; and Magic Gaming, of the NBA 2K League, which began play in the spring of 2018. The Magic play their home games at the award-winning Amway Center, honored with TheStadiumBusiness Awards’ 2013 Customer Experience Award and named SportsBusiness Journal’s 2012 Sports Facility of the Year.

