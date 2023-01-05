Partnership includes ticket to a Magic home game for Central Florida YMCA members participating in youth sports

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In its continuing commitment to local youth, the Orlando Magic announces a multi-year partnership with the Central Florida YMCA. In celebration of the announcement, the Magic presented YMCA CEO Kevin Bolding with a jersey and autographed Magic basketball at halftime of the Magic vs. Wizards matchup on Friday, Dec. 30.

The Magic youth sports league, Jr. Magic, will be offered at select YMCA locations locally. In addition, every athlete participating in non-basketball youth sports at Central Florida YMCAs starting during their Spring 2023 season will receive a complimentary ticket to a Magic home game this regular season. The partnership also features exclusive Magic opportunities for YMCA members, including special ticket offers, professional development opportunities for youth coaching staff/Jr. Magic league coaches, and a dedicated YMCA group night at the Magic’s home game vs. Brooklyn on March 26. The Magic will also participate in the YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day (a national initiative to improve the health and well-being of kids and families).

Additional partnership components include on-site branding opportunities for the Magic at select YMCA locations throughout Central Florida. The Magic has been a longtime partner with the Central Florida YMCA, where it has hosted the team’s Jr. Magic league program for more than five years.

Jr. Magic basketball leagues operate throughout Central Florida and offer competitive, co-ed play in safe and fun settings. The Magic partners with several community organizations and sites, including the Central Florida YMCA. All participants receive special rewards, experiences, and a ticket to an Orlando Magic home game. For more information on Jr. Magic, please visit www.orlandomagicyouth.com, and to register for YMCA leagues, visit https://ymcacf.org/programs/youthsports/basketball/.

