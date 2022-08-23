Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Orlando Welcomes National Ukraine Ballet Benefit Concert at Dr. Phillips Center

Orlando Welcomes National Ukraine Ballet Benefit Concert at Dr. Phillips Center

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 7 mins ago

– The fundraising event and sold-out concert is presented by the Ginsburg Family Foundation and hosted by Dr. Phillips Center –
– Half a million raised to support survivors of the Ukraine War –
– This marks the ballet company’s first performance in the U.S. since 2018 –

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Ginsburg Family Foundation and Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts join forces to host the Ukraine Ballet Benefit – a first-of-its-kind production by the world-renowned National Ballet of Ukraine. The live performance on August 27 at the arts center’s new acoustically perfect Steinmetz Hall will mark the Ballet’s first U.S. stop on its world tour and first performance in the States since the war outbreak in Ukraine. Proceeds from the sold-out event will go to charities providing humanitarian assistance and emergency medical aid to Ukraine.

“What makes this even more special is the collaboration with Orlando’s talent: Dr. Phillips Center, Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra, Opera Orlando, and Bach Festival Choir. They have been working to put together this truly unforgettable performance. It’s a testament not only to the talent in both of our countries but the very close friendship between our peoples,” said Oksana Markarova, the ambassador of Ukraine to the United States. “Ukrainian artists today are not only symbols of art but symbols of strength, determination and hope for the future. We are proud of them as they continue to embody the spirit of Ukraine everywhere they perform.”

“We’re proud to bring this incredible opportunity for good to the City of Orlando and are amazed by the overwhelming support from our community. To date, we’ve raised half a million dollars for humanitarian efforts in Ukraine,” said Marc McMurrin, president & CEO of the Ginsberg Family Foundation.

“Welcoming international talent, celebrating other cultures’ artistic heritage and bringing communities together is an essential part of our DNA,” said Sibille Pritchard, vice chair of the Dr. Phillips Center Board of Directors. “It goes hand-in-hand with our mission to elevate Orlando’s status as a place rich in arts and culture in addition to being home to amazing recreational activities.”

“We’re grateful to the Ginsberg Family Foundation, the Dr. Phillips Center and all supporting sponsors for hosting us as we kick off this exciting U.S. tour,” said Olena Filipieva, artistic director at the National Ballet of Ukraine. “It means so much to our dancers to perform in one of the greatest concert halls in the world and express their passion with audiences while also helping fellow Ukrainians back home during these challenging times.”

Visit ukraineballetbenefit.com for more information.

About Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Dr. Phillips Center is a private nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization in downtown Orlando. The 9-acre venue includes six unique performance and event spaces and a year-round school of arts. Follow us on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter or visit drphillipscenter.org for more information.

Media Contacts
Jacklyne Ramos
jacklyne.ramos@drphillipscenter.org 

Ericka Rivera
erivera@uproarpr.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.