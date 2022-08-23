Orlando Welcomes National Ukraine Ballet Benefit Concert at Dr. Phillips Center

– The fundraising event and sold-out concert is presented by the Ginsburg Family Foundation and hosted by Dr. Phillips Center –

– Half a million raised to support survivors of the Ukraine War –

– This marks the ballet company’s first performance in the U.S. since 2018 –

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Ginsburg Family Foundation and Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts join forces to host the Ukraine Ballet Benefit – a first-of-its-kind production by the world-renowned National Ballet of Ukraine. The live performance on August 27 at the arts center’s new acoustically perfect Steinmetz Hall will mark the Ballet’s first U.S. stop on its world tour and first performance in the States since the war outbreak in Ukraine. Proceeds from the sold-out event will go to charities providing humanitarian assistance and emergency medical aid to Ukraine.

“What makes this even more special is the collaboration with Orlando’s talent: Dr. Phillips Center, Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra, Opera Orlando, and Bach Festival Choir. They have been working to put together this truly unforgettable performance. It’s a testament not only to the talent in both of our countries but the very close friendship between our peoples,” said Oksana Markarova, the ambassador of Ukraine to the United States. “Ukrainian artists today are not only symbols of art but symbols of strength, determination and hope for the future. We are proud of them as they continue to embody the spirit of Ukraine everywhere they perform.”

“We’re proud to bring this incredible opportunity for good to the City of Orlando and are amazed by the overwhelming support from our community. To date, we’ve raised half a million dollars for humanitarian efforts in Ukraine,” said Marc McMurrin, president & CEO of the Ginsberg Family Foundation.

“Welcoming international talent, celebrating other cultures’ artistic heritage and bringing communities together is an essential part of our DNA,” said Sibille Pritchard, vice chair of the Dr. Phillips Center Board of Directors. “It goes hand-in-hand with our mission to elevate Orlando’s status as a place rich in arts and culture in addition to being home to amazing recreational activities.”

“We’re grateful to the Ginsberg Family Foundation, the Dr. Phillips Center and all supporting sponsors for hosting us as we kick off this exciting U.S. tour,” said Olena Filipieva, artistic director at the National Ballet of Ukraine. “It means so much to our dancers to perform in one of the greatest concert halls in the world and express their passion with audiences while also helping fellow Ukrainians back home during these challenging times.”

Visit ukraineballetbenefit.com for more information.

About Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Dr. Phillips Center is a private nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization in downtown Orlando. The 9-acre venue includes six unique performance and event spaces and a year-round school of arts. Follow us on YouTube , Instagram , Facebook and Twitter or visit drphillipscenter.org for more information.

