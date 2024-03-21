Orlando, Florida, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hotel Landy , a Tribute Portfolio hotel, officially opens its doors today on Orlando’s Universal Boulevard, just minutes away from the city’s premier theme parks, Orange County Convention Center and Orlando International Airport (MCO). The lively property incorporates the distinct character and sense of connection to community consistent among Tribute Portfolio properties, while weaving in elements of movement to reflect Orlando’s consistent hum of energy and to captivate its thrill-seeking guests from check in to check out. Thoughtful amenities and design features inspire perpetual activity, vivid memories and moments of rejuvenating relaxation around every corner.

Formerly known as Hotel Kinetic and now part of Marriott Bonvoy’s growing global family of Tribute Portfolio hotels, the revitalized concept is owned by Monarch Alternative Capital and managed by HHM Hotels under its Echelon Luxury and Lifestyle division, which focuses on curated, independent brand experiences that offer exceptional service and forward-thinking amenities.

CAPTIVATING DESIGN & VIBRANT SOCIAL SPACES

Brought to life by international design and architecture firm Parker Torres , Hotel Landy’s interior spaces embody a sense of creativity and eclecticism. From the moment guests enter the lobby, their eyes are drawn to dynamic art on the walls, layered mesh lighting fixtures overhead and graphic floor designs that each create an illusion of subtle movement. The soaring atrium takes center stage as the property’s interior focal point, serving as the heart for activity as visitors explore the many amenities available.

Each of the 400 guest rooms, ranging from standard and premium double queen and king configurations to junior and presidential suites, are family- and pet-friendly. With views of nearby Universal Studios and other Orlando hallmarks, Hotel Landy’s guest rooms feature geometric shapes and patterns along the walls in rich teal and orange hues to evoke kinetic art. All rooms are also outfitted with a fridge, science-focused literature for kids and custom, chemistry-themed La Bottega bathroom amenities to add touches of home.

“We are thrilled to unveil Hotel Landy as the latest addition to our growing portfolio,” shares Ian Glastein, Co-Head of Real Estate and Managing Principal, Monarch Alternative Capital. “Hotel Landy’s one-of-a-kind narrative, with its fun patterns, bright colors and curated art throughout the guest rooms and public spaces, truly promises to stand out within Orlando’s booming hotel scene. This revitalized property is a testament to the ability of the asset management team and other partners to execute high-quality and complex repositioning projects, and we are proud to contribute to the perpetual energy and innovation in the heart of Orlando’s theme park action.”

INNOVATION ON THE MENU

Three distinctive dining venues conceptualized by APICII , the award-winning hospitality management and concept development group known for restaurant projects in properties such as Setai Miami Beach and Montage Los Cabos, provide a variety of food and beverage options daily. The hotel’s signature restaurant, Émilie Bar & Lounge, pays homage to Émilie du Châtelet, the 18th century French mathematician whose work led to the development of roller coasters and is the basis for the modern-day rides found in Hotel Landy’s neighboring parks. Hanging overhead globe lights are another playful nod to Emilie’s experiments in force and velocity, while lounge seating, floor-to-ceiling windows and a central bar add to the restaurant’s inviting atmosphere. Open to the public daily at 4 p.m. and offering a cocktail and dinner menu, cravings can be satisfied with Crushed Avocado, made with chermoula and served with homemade tortilla chips, Burrata accented with heirloom tomato, artichokes, croutons and basil, or a savory Prosciutto Flatbread. Dinner standouts include Roasted Brick Chicken, complemented by wild rice, delicata squash, Swiss chard and mission fig jus, and hearty Wild Mushroom Tagliatelle with Parmigiano Reggiano. A kid’s menu is available to diners under 12 with classics like cheeseburgers, fries, noodles and pizza, and adult imbibers can also choose from a variety of beverage choices, including the Émilie’s G&T and L’Espresso, a creative take on the espresso martini featuring dark rum, Mr. Black Coffee Liqueur, cinnamon syrup and espresso.

Off the lobby, Orly’s Market, inspired by French libraries like the ones frequented by Émilie du Châtelet, is the spot for fueling up before or after a day in town, proudly brewing Starbucks® coffee and offering an array of pastries, fresh fruit, oatmeal, pancakes, omelets and more. Additional dining options starting at noon include shareable snacks, ready-made sandwiches, salads, home baked goods and indulgent treats.

Encouraging guests to relax and soak up the rays, poolside beverage truck Liquid Sunshine serves refreshing beer, wine and canned drink options, along with cocktails in a lush outdoor space. Frozen margaritas and signature drinks with a tropical flair elevate the vacation state of mind. In the evening, intimate lighting creates a leisurely ambiance for unwinding.

AMENITIES READY FOR ACTION

The amenities at Hotel Landy are geared toward travelers of all types, whether looking to embrace the vacation vibes, stay active or set out for a day of fun. Next to the sparkling, resort-style pool sits Landy Lawn, an open green space shaded by palm trees and ready for lively lawn games such as bocce ball or post-dinner conversation with friends. A yoga studio welcomes moments of relaxation, while a fully equipped gym with Matrix cardio equipment and free weights caters to those looking for a quick yet fulfilling workout. For those seeking to bring home the perfect vacation memento, Hotel Landy will soon be partnering with The Edit Retail to offer shoppable activations throughout the hotel, from curated boutiques with one-of-a-kind gifts, pool & theme park essentials and cheerful apparel to rotating poolside popups featuring trunk shows and seasonal necessities.

Hotel Landy’s perpetual energy continues with a 24/7 Kinetic Game Room, which includes retro arcade games, dueling Sudoku walls, air hockey and more. The whimsical, bright space encourages “funergetic” family competition that will have adult and younger travelers alike showing off their game skills and embracing their youthful energy.

Business travelers are invited to connect with colleagues in the hotel’s nearly 10,000 square feet of flexible meeting space. Two multi-purpose ballrooms, outdoor meeting space, an executive boardroom and an airy breakout room provide endless opportunity for collaboration and encourage meeting and event planners to get creative with the help of Hotel Landy’s on-site event support and fully customizable catering menus.

“The energy of this hotel blends so seamlessly with our prime location on Universal Boulevard,” says Demetrius Hodge, Hotel Landy General Manager. “Between embodying the sincere service of the Tribute Portfolio brand and refreshed programming offerings, we’ve taken great care to enhance the guest experience and look forward to introducing even more innovative partnerships over the next year and beyond to keep guests and locals alike intrigued and coming back.”

PLAN YOUR LANDY VISIT

As a Tribute Portfolio hotel, Hotel Landy participates in Marriott Bonvoy – the award-winning travel program from Marriott International – allowing members to earn and redeem points for their stay at the new hotel, and at other hotels and resorts across Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of brands. To celebrate opening, guests booking their travel dates through the end of the year can take advantage of Hotel Landy’s Grand Opening Package which features a branded Hotel Landy Tote, awards 5,000 bonus Marriott Bonvoy® Points per stay and includes a $30 daily food & beverage credit with a two-night minimum booking.

Hotel Landy is located at 7800 Universal Boulevard Orlando, FL. For more information on the hotel, visit the website here , or call 407-355-0550.

About Monarch Alternative Capital

Monarch Alternative Capital LP is a global investment firm founded in 2002 with over $13.6 billion in assets under management. Monarch focuses primarily on opportunistic credit and real estate across various market segments and instrument types. Monarch draws on the skills and experience of its employees across its offices in New York, London, and West Palm Beach. For more information, please visit monarchlp.com .

About HHM Hotels

HHM Hotels is an award-winning hotel management and investment company that operates over 235 full-service and select-service hotels across the United States and Canada. HHM Hotels is in virtually every major hospitality market from coast to coast, and is a leading manager of Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, and IHG hotels, while also operating over 50 independent luxury and lifestyle hotels. HHM Hotels’ highly experienced and stable operating team is known for being nimble, accountable, and entrepreneurial in how they drive market-leading results for owners including publicly traded companies, private equity firms, and family office investors. Additional information can be found at hhmhotels.com .

