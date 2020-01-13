Breaking News
Home / Top News / Ormat Signs 10-Year PPAs With Silicon Valley Clean Energy and Monterey Bay Community Power for Its CD4 Geothermal Power Plant in California

Ormat Signs 10-Year PPAs With Silicon Valley Clean Energy and Monterey Bay Community Power for Its CD4 Geothermal Power Plant in California

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

RENO, Nev., Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ORA) today announced the signing of two similar Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) with Silicon Valley Clean Energy (SVCE) and Monterey Bay Community Power (MBCP). Under the PPAs, SVCE and MBCP will each purchase 7MW (for a total of 14 MW) of power generated by the expected 30MW Casa Diablo-IV (CD4) geothermal project located in Mammoth Lakes, California. The PPAs are for a term of 10 years and have a fixed MWh price, which includes energy, capacity, environmental attributes, and all other ancillary benefits. The remaining 16 MW of generating capacity will be sold under an additional PPA with Southern California Public Power Authority, which was signed in early 2019.

The CD4 power plant is expected to be on-line by the end of 2021, will be the first geothermal power plant built within the California Independent System Operator (CAISO) balancing authority in the last 30 years and will be the first in Ormat’s portfolio that will sell its output to a Community Choice Aggregator.

“With these new PPAs in place, we will be offloading the full planned production capacity of the CD4 plant, further advancing Ormat’s initiative to grow our geothermal business domestically,” said Isaac Angel, CEO of Ormat Technologies. “We are hopeful that the contracts with Silicon Valley Clean Energy and Monterey Bay Community Power will be the first of many such contracts with rapidly growing communities in California. These two forward-thinking electricity providers are joining together to purchase electricity on behalf of their members, and we are excited to help deliver clean, renewable energy to advance that effort.”

“Monterey Bay Community Power looks forward to making more renewable energy available in partnership with Silicon Valley Clean Energy,” said Tom Habashi, CEO of Monterey Bay Community Power. “Ormat Technologies is a great fit because their California project helps us and our community support renewable geothermal electricity that is available for customers 24 hours a day, with zero carbon emissions.”

“Partnering with Monterey Bay Community Power and Ormat Technologies is an outstanding collaboration that secures more clean power for our communities and advances the state’s clean energy goals,” said Girish Balachandran, CEO of Silicon Valley Clean Energy. “As more communities encourage electrification to meet their emission reduction targets, this partnership provides a new, baseload renewable supply that continues to move us toward the decarbonized grid of the future.”

ABOUT ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES

With over five decades of experience, Ormat Technologies, Inc. is a leading geothermal company and the only vertically integrated company engaged in geothermal and recovered energy generation (“REG”), with the objective of becoming a leading global provider of renewable energy. The Company owns, operates, designs, manufactures and sells geothermal and REG power plants primarily based on the Ormat Energy Converter – a power generation unit that converts low-, medium- and high-temperature heat into electricity. With 77 U.S. patents, Ormat’s power solutions have been refined and perfected under the most grueling environmental conditions. Ormat has 584 employees in the United States and 762 overseas. Ormat’s flexible, modular solutions for geothermal power and REG are ideal for vast range of resource characteristics. The Company has engineered, manufactured and constructed power plants, which it currently owns or has installed to utilities and developers worldwide, totaling over 2,900 MW of gross capacity. Ormat’s current 917 MW generating portfolio is spread globally in the U.S., Kenya, Guatemala, Indonesia, Honduras, and Guadeloupe. Ormat expanded its operations to provide energy storage and energy management solutions, by leveraging its core capabilities and global presence as well as through its Viridity Energy Solutions Inc. subsidiary.

ORMAT’S SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

Information provided in this press release may contain statements relating to current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about future events that are “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally relate to Ormat’s plans, objectives and expectations for future operations and are based upon its management’s current estimates and projections of future results or trends. Actual future results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties.

For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see “Risk Factors” as described in Ormat’s Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 1, 2019 and from time to time, in Ormat’s quarterly reports on Form 10-Q that are filed with the SEC.

These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Ormat Technologies Contact:
Smadar Lavi
VP Corporate Finance and Head of Investor Relations
775-356-9029 (ext. 65726)
[email protected]		 Investor Relations Agency Contact:
Rob Fink
FNK IR
646-809-4048
[email protected]

           

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.