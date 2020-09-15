Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Ormat Technologies Confirms Receipt of Payment for All Prior-Year Invoices by ENEE in Honduras

Ormat Technologies Confirms Receipt of Payment for All Prior-Year Invoices by ENEE in Honduras

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 5 mins ago

Management Intends to Expedite the Development of Additional 20MW Geothermal Power Plant in Honduras

RENO, Nev., Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ORA) today announced that Empresa Nacional de Energia Electrica, (ENEE), its customer for its Platanares geothermal power plant in Honduras, has paid the $20 million overdue payment that was outstanding from prior years.

“While expected as we discussed in August, we are pleased to have received all prior years outstanding payment from ENEE,” commented Doron Blachar, Chief Executive Officer. “Ormat provides one of the lowest cost renewable base load electricity to the population of Honduras, and we look forward to continuing our strong relationship with ENEE to develop prospects for additional geothermal power capacity in Honduras.”

Ormat is continuing to explore a new 20 MW geothermal prospect in the center of Honduras and currently intends to expedite its efforts to support the demand for renewable energy and base load electricity in Honduras.

ENEE has initiated discussions with several IPPs, including Ormat, on potential changes in their existing PPAs. However, Ormat’s Platanares geothermal power plant has one of the lowest rates of renewable energy in the country, and Ormat expects this fact to have positive implications for Ormat’s discussions with ENEE.

ABOUT ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES

With over five decades of experience, Ormat Technologies, Inc. is a leading geothermal company and the only vertically integrated company engaged in geothermal and recovered energy generation (“REG”), with the objective of becoming a leading global provider of renewable energy. Ormat owns, operates, designs, manufactures and sells geothermal and REG power plants primarily based on the Ormat Energy Converter – a power generation unit that converts low-, medium- and high-temperature heat into electricity. With 68 U.S. patents, Ormat’s power solutions have been refined and perfected under the most grueling environmental conditions. Ormat has 578 employees in the United States and 830 overseas. Ormat’s flexible, modular solutions for geothermal power and REG are ideal for vast range of resource characteristics. Ormat has engineered, manufactured and constructed power plants, which it currently owns or has installed to utilities and developers worldwide, totaling approximately 3,000 MW of gross capacity. Ormat’s current 933 MW generating portfolio is spread globally in the U.S., Kenya, Guatemala, Indonesia, Honduras, and Guadeloupe. Ormat leveraged its core capabilities and global presence, together with the energy storage expertise of its subsidiary, Viridity Energy Solutions Inc., to expand its operations to provide energy storage and energy management solutions.

ORMAT’S SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

Information provided in this press release may contain statements relating to current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about future events that are “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally relate to Ormat’s plans, objectives and expectations for future operations and are based upon its management’s current estimates and projections of future results or trends. Actual future results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties.

For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see “Risk Factors” as described in Ormat’s Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 2, 2020 and from time to time, in Ormat’s quarterly reports on Form 10-Q that are filed with the SEC.

These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Ormat Technologies Contact:
Smadar Lavi
VP Corporate Finance and Head of Investor Relations
775-356-9029 (ext. 65726)
[email protected]		 Investor Relations Agency Contact:
Rob Fink
FNK IR
646-809-4048
[email protected] 

 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.