RENO, Nev., Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ORA) is pleased to announce that its 2020 annual meeting of stockholders will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 9:30AM local time at the Company’s offices, at 6140 Plumas Street, Reno, Nevada 89519. Stockholders of record at the close of business on April 6, 2020 will be entitled to vote at the meeting.ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. ANNOUNCES 2020 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

ABOUT ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES

With over five decades of experience, Ormat Technologies, Inc. is a leading geothermal company and the only vertically integrated company engaged in geothermal, solar and recovered energy generation (“REG”), with the objective of becoming a leading global provider of renewable energy. The Company owns, operates, designs, manufactures and sells geothermal and REG power plants primarily based on the Ormat Energy Converter – a power generation unit that converts low-, medium- and high-temperature heat into electricity. With 68 U.S. patents, Ormat’s power solutions have been refined and perfected under the most grueling environmental conditions. Ormat has 578 employees in the United States and 830 overseas. Ormat’s flexible, modular solutions for geothermal power and REG are ideal for vast range of resource characteristics. The Company has engineered, manufactured and constructed power plants, which it currently owns or has installed to utilities and developers worldwide, totaling approximately 3,000 MW of gross capacity. Ormat’s current 914 MW generating portfolio is spread globally in the U.S., Kenya, Guatemala, Indonesia, Honduras, and Guadeloupe. Ormat expanded its operations to provide energy storage and energy management solutions, by leveraging its core capabilities and global presence as well as through its Viridity Energy Solutions Inc. subsidiary.