Ormat Technologies, Inc. to Host Conference Call Announcing Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 16 mins ago

Call Will Be Webcast Simultaneously

RENO, Nev., Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA) announced today that it plans to announce its third quarter 2019 financial results in a press release that will be issued on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, after the market closes. The Company has scheduled a conference call to discuss the results at 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 7, 2019.

To participate, please dial 1-877-511-6790 approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. If calling outside of the United States, please dial 1-412-902-4141. Please request the “Ormat Technologies, Inc. call” when prompted by the conference call operator. The conference call will also be webcast live from the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website.

A replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference call. To access the replay, please dial 1-877-344-7529, or from outside of the United States 1-412-317-0088 and use the replay conference ID number 10135777. The webcast will also be archived on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website.

ABOUT ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES

With over five decades of experience, Ormat Technologies, Inc. is a leading geothermal company and the only vertically integrated company engaged in geothermal and recovered energy generation (“REG”), with the objective of becoming a leading global provider of renewable energy. The Company owns, operates, designs, manufactures and sells geothermal and REG power plants primarily based on the Ormat Energy Converter – a power generation unit that converts low-, medium- and high-temperature heat into electricity. With 77 U.S. patents, Ormat’s power solutions have been refined and perfected under the most grueling environmental conditions. Ormat has 584 employees in the United States and 762 overseas. Ormat’s flexible, modular solutions for geothermal power and REG are ideal for vast range of resource characteristics. The Company has engineered, manufactured and constructed power plants, which it currently owns or has installed to utilities and developers worldwide, totaling over 2,900 MW of gross capacity. Ormat’s current 917 MW generating portfolio is spread globally in the U.S., Kenya, Guatemala, Indonesia, Honduras, and Guadeloupe. Ormat expanded its operations to provide energy storage and energy management solutions, by leveraging its core capabilities and global presence as well as through its Viridity Energy Solutions Inc. subsidiary.

   
Ormat Technologies Contact:

Smadar Lavi

VP Corporate Finance and Head of Investor Relations

775-356-9029 (ext. 65726)

[email protected]

 Investor Relations Agency Contact:

Rob Fink

FNK IR

646-809-4048

[email protected]
