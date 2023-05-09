Continued Growth in Electricity Segment and Benefits From Inflation Reduction Act Drove Significant Expansion in Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA

HIGHLIGHTS

TOTAL NET INCOME GREW BY 57.5% AND OPERATING INCOME INCREASED BY 17.9% SUPPORTED BY IRA BENEFITS AND CONTRIBUTION FROM NEW ASSETS

ADJUSTED EBITDA GREW BY 14.5% IN LINE WITH FULL YEAR RUN RATE GUIDANCE

NEW CAPACITY OF 50MW IN OUR STORAGE AND ELECTRICITY SEGMENTS

RENO, Nev., May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ORA), a leading geothermal, energy storage, solar PV and recovered energy power company, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

KEY FINANCIAL RESULTS (Dollars in millions, except per share) Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Change (%) GAAP Measures Revenues Electricity 170.3 162.5 4.8% Product 10.0 14.6 (31.4) % Energy Storage & Management Services 4.9 6.6 (25.6) % Total Revenues 185.2 183.7 0.8% Gross margin (%) Electricity 44.4% 41.8% Product 6.9% 6.9% Energy Storage & Management Services (3.6) % 13.5% Gross margin (%) 41.1% 38.1% Operating income 53.2 45.1 17.9% Net income attributable to the Company’s stockholders 29.0 18.4 57.5% Diluted EPS ($) 0.51 0.33 54.5% Non-GAAP Measures 1 Adjusted Net income attributable to the Company’s stockholders 29.0 19.9 45.8% Adjusted Diluted EPS ($) 0.51 0.35 45.7% Adjusted EBITDA1 123.5 107.9 14.5%

“Ormat had a strong start to the year, delivering a 57% improvement in net income over the same period last year and record first quarter Adjusted EBITDA. Our Electricity segment led the growth compared to the previous year first quarter, driven by the contributions from capacity additions of our newly built assets. The strategic portfolio expansions at our CD4, Tungsten and Heber 2 plants, which were completed last year, further supports the expected growth of our revenues and operating income,” said Doron Blachar, Ormat’s Chief Executive Officer.

“As we enter the second quarter of the year, we successfully commenced operation at our new 25MW North Valley geothermal power plant and at the new 6MW Brady solar facility. In our storage segment, we have successfully begun operations on 19MW/19MWh battery storage facilities and expect to start operation of additional two projects with a total capacity of 45MW/45MWh in the second quarter. These new projects are expected to support improved storage margin performance for the segment across the remainder of the year and onward. We also plan to commence commercial operation at our newly built Heber 1 power plant by the end of the second quarter, further strengthening our growth trajectory. This expanded portfolio is expected to allow us to generate even stronger Adjusted EBITDA, earnings, and improved net income going forwards, supported by additional Production Tax Credits (PTC) and Investment Tax Credits (ITC).”

Blachar added, “We remain confident in our ability to meet our operating capacity goals and long-term financial targets. We also expect to continue capturing the direct benefits related to the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) that are expected to meaningfully enhance our net income results. We believe the demand for renewable energy and storage remains strong and we anticipate continued capacity and revenue growth across our operating segments.”

FINANCIAL AND RECENT BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

Net income attributable to the Company’s stockholders and diluted EPS for the first quarter of 2023 increased 57.5% and 54.5%, respectively, versus the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2023 was $123.5 million, an increase of 14.5% compared to $107.9 million in 2022, driven by improved operating income results in the Electricity segment including higher income related to tax equity transactions supported by the recognition of PTCs associated mainly with CD4.

Electricity segment revenues increased 4.8% for the first quarter of 2023, compared to 2022, supported by contributions from Ormat’s portfolio expansion efforts in 2022, including the addition of the CD4, Tungsten, and Heber 2 geothermal power plants.

Product segment revenues decreased by 31.4% for the first quarter of 2023, compared to 2022, due primarily to the timing of revenue recognition compared to the prior year period. Despite this year-over-year top line decline, we expect to see an increase in revenue year-over-year and anticipate improved margins going forward, supported by an improved backlog. As such, the Company expects the Product segment results for the full year to come in near the high end of the guidance range.

Product segment backlog stands at $147 million as of May 9, 2023.

Energy Storage segment revenues decreased 25.6% for the first quarter of 2023, compared to 2022, driven primarily by lower energy rates captured by the PJM facilities.

In addition, since the beginning of the year, the Company: Commenced commercial operation of the 25MW North Valley project in Nevada. This project is selling energy to NV Energy under a 25-year long term contract. Commenced commercial operations at two battery storage facilities for 19MW of combined capacity, with these projects becoming eligible for ITCs for the first time which will allow Ormat to reduce its income taxes and meaningfully improve the economics of these projects. Commenced commercial operation of the 6MW Brady Solar project in Nevada that will be used for the ancillary needs of the geothermal power plant and should allow us to sell more electricity from the nearby geothermal power plant to Southern California Public Power Authority (SCPPA) under the SCPPA portfolio power purchase agreement (PPA).



2023 GUIDANCE

Total revenues of between $823 million and $858 million.

Electricity segment revenues between $670 million and $685 million.

Product segment revenues of between $120 million and $135 million.

Energy Storage revenues of between $33 million and $38 million.

Adjusted EBITDA to be between $480 million and $510 million. Adjusted EBITDA attributable to minority interest of approximately $36 million.



The Company provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure for the three months ended March 31, 2023, and 2022. However, the Company does not provide guidance on net income and is unable to provide a reconciliation for its Adjusted EBITDA guidance range to net income without unreasonable efforts due to high variability and complexity with respect to estimating certain forward-looking amounts. These include impairments and disposition and acquisition of business interests, income tax expense, and other non-cash expenses and adjusting items that are excluded from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA.

DIVIDEND

On May 9, 2023, the Company’s Board of Directors declared, approved, and authorized payment of a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share pursuant to the Company’s dividend policy. The dividend will be paid on June 6, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 23, 2023. In addition, the Company expects to pay a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share in each of the next two quarters.

ABOUT ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES

With over five decades of experience, Ormat Technologies, Inc. is a leading geothermal company and the only vertically integrated company engaged in geothermal and recovered energy generation (“REG”), with robust plans to accelerate long-term growth in the energy storage market and to establish a leading position in the U.S. energy storage market. The Company owns, operates, designs, manufactures and sells geothermal and REG power plants primarily based on the Ormat Energy Converter – a power generation unit that converts low-, medium- and high-temperature heat into electricity. The Company has engineered, manufactured and constructed power plants, which it currently owns or has installed for utilities and developers worldwide, totaling approximately 3,200 MW of gross capacity. Ormat leveraged its core capabilities in the geothermal and REG industries and its global presence to expand the Company’s activity into energy storage services, solar Photovoltaic (PV) and energy storage plus Solar PV. Ormat’s current total generating portfolio is 1,208 MW with a 1,101 MW geothermal and solar generation portfolio that is spread globally in the U.S., Kenya, Guatemala, Indonesia, Honduras, and Guadeloupe, and a 107 MW energy storage portfolio that is located in the U.S.

ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations For the Three-Month periods Ended March 31, 2023, and 2022 Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Revenues: Electricity 170,310 162,525 Product 10,042 14,628 Energy storage 4,880 6,557 Total revenues 185,232 183,710 Cost of revenues: Electricity 94,758 94,521 Product 9,351 13,613 Energy storage 5,054 5,671 Total cost of revenues 109,163 113,805 Gross profit 76,069 69,905 Operating expenses: Research and development expenses 1,288 1,064 Selling and marketing expenses 3,948 4,365 General and administrative expenses 17,667 17,572 Write-off of Energy Storage projects and assets — 1,826 Operating income 53,166 45,078 Other income (expense): Interest income 1,851 342 Interest expense, net (23,631) (21,081) Derivatives and foreign currency transaction gains (losses) (1,937) 260 Income attributable to sale of tax benefits 12,566 7,705 Other non-operating income (expense), net 60 75 Income from operations before income tax and equity in earnings (losses) of investees 42,075 32,379 Income tax (provision) benefit (8,885) (10,163) Equity in earnings (losses) of investees, net 271 577 Net income 33,461 22,793 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (4,432) (4,363) Net income attributable to the Company’s stockholders 29,029 18,430 Earnings per share attributable to the Company’s stockholders: Basic: 0.51 0.33 Diluted: 0.51 0.33 Weighted average number of shares used in computation of earnings per share attributable to the Company’s stockholders: Basic 56,710 56,063 Diluted 57,104 56,366

ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet For the Periods Ended March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Current assets: (Dollars in thousands) Cash and cash equivalents 414,856 95,872 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 107,466 130,804 Receivables: Trade 144,199 128,818 Other 36,409 32,415 Inventories 45,447 22,832 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts 17,136 16,405 Prepaid expenses and other 45,474 29,571 Total current assets 810,987 456,717 Investment in unconsolidated companies 119,185 115,693 Deposits and other 36,920 39,762 Deferred income taxes 155,966 161,365 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,541,677 2,493,457 Construction-in-process 905,505 893,198 Operating leases right of use 22,770 23,411 Finance leases right of use 4,277 3,806 Intangible assets, net 327,537 333,845 Goodwill 90,446 90,325 Total assets 5,015,270 4,611,579 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses 172,751 149,423 Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts 24,651 8,785 Current portion of long-term debt: Limited and non-recourse (primarily related to VIEs): 63,465 64,044 Full recourse 110,706 101,460 Financing Liability 15,454 16,270 Operating lease liabilities 2,381 2,347 Finance lease liabilities 1,552 1,581 Total current liabilities 390,960 343,910 Long-term debt, net of current portion: Limited and non-recourse: 504,460 521,885 Full recourse: 742,222 676,512 Convertible senior notes 421,376 420,805 Financing liability 220,603 225,759 Operating lease liabilities 19,421 19,788 Finance lease liabilities 2,732 2,262 Liability associated with sale of tax benefits 159,305 166,259 Deferred income taxes 78,613 83,465 Liability for unrecognized tax benefits 6,581 6,559 Liabilities for severance pay 12,394 12,833 Asset retirement obligation 99,192 97,660 Other long-term liabilities 11,021 3,317 Total liabilities 2,668,880 2,581,014 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interest 9,361 9,590 Equity: The Company’s stockholders’ equity: Common stock 60 56 Additional paid-in capital 1,560,445 1,259,072 Treasury stock, at cost (17,964) (17,964) Retained earnings 646,204 623,907 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (4,209) 2,500 Total stockholders’ equity attributable to Company’s stockholders 2,184,536 1,867,571 Noncontrolling interest 152,493 153,404 Total equity 2,337,029 2,020,975 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and equity 5,015,270 4,611,579

ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

For the Three-Month Periods ended March 31, 2023, and 2022

We calculate EBITDA as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, adjusted for (i) mark-to-market gains or losses from accounting for derivatives, (ii) stock-based compensation, (iii) merger and acquisition transaction costs, (iv) gain or loss from extinguishment of liabilities, (v) cost related to a settlement agreement, (vi) non-cash impairment charges; (vii) write-off of unsuccessful exploration activities; and (viii) other unusual or non-recurring items. We adjust for these factors as they may be non-cash, unusual in nature and/or are not factors used by management for evaluating operating performance. We believe that presentation of these measures will enhance an investor’s ability to evaluate our financial and operating performance. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measurements of financial performance or liquidity under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or U.S. GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities or as a measure of liquidity or an alternative to net earnings as indicators of our operating performance or any other measures of performance derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our Board of Directors and senior management use EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our financial performance. However, other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do.

Starting in the fourth quarter of 2022, we include accretion expenses related to asset retirement obligation in the adjustments to net income when calculating EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA. The presentation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA includes accretion expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2023, however, the prior year has not been recast to include accretion expenses as the amounts were immaterial.

The following table reconciles net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2023, and 2022:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Net income 33,461 22,793 Adjusted for: Interest expense, net (including amortization of deferred financing costs 21,780 20,739 Income tax provision (benefit) 8,885 10,163 Adjustment to investment in an unconsolidated company: our proportionate share in interest expense, tax and depreciation and amortization in Sarulla 2,982 2,124 Depreciation and amortization 52,396 46,769 EBITDA 119,504 102,588 Mark-to-market gains or losses from accounting for derivative 993 277 Stock-based compensation 2,990 2,814 Write-off related to Storage projects and activity — 1,825 Allowance for bad debt — 115 Merger and acquisition transaction costs — 249 Adjusted EBITDA 123,487 107,868

ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income attributable to the Company’s stockholders and Adjusted EPS

For the Three-month periods ended March 31, 2023, and 2022

Adjusted Net Income attributable to the Company’s stockholders and Adjusted EPS are adjusted for one-time expense items that are not representative of our ongoing business and operations. The use of Adjusted Net income attributable to the Company’s stockholders and Adjusted EPS is intended to enhance the usefulness of our financial information by providing measures to assess the overall performance of our ongoing business.

The following tables reconciles Net income attributable to the Company’s stockholders and Adjusted EPS for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2023, and 2022.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 (in millions, except for EPS) GAAP Net income attributable to the Company’s stockholders $ 29.0 $ 18.4 Write-off of related to Energy Storage projects and activity $ — 1.4 Adjusted Net income attributable to the Company’s stockholders $ 29.0 $ 19.9 GAAP diluted EPS $ 0.51 $ 0.33 Write-off of related to Energy Storage projects and activity $ — 0.02 Diluted Adjusted EPS $ 0.51 $ 0.35