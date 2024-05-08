Significant Expansion of Profitability and Earnings, Supported by All Three Operating Segments

HIGHLIGHTS

TOTAL REVENUES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER INCREASED BY 21.0% YEAR-OVER-YEAR, WITH GROWTH ACROSS ALL THREE OPERATING SEGMENTS

RECORD QUARTERLY ELECTRICITY SEGMENT REVENUES OF $191.3 MILLION, LED BY STRATEGIC PORTFOLIO EXPANSIONS AND IMPROVED OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE

COMPANY REITERATES ITS FULL YEAR REVENUE AND EBITDA GUIDANCE, DEMONSTRATING STRONG EXECUTION AND CONFIDENCE IN THE BUSINESS’S OUTLOOK

RENO, Nev., May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ORA), a leading renewable energy company, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

KEY FINANCIAL RESULTS

(Dollars in millions, except per share) Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Change (%) GAAP Measures Revenues ($ millions) Electricity 191.3 170.3 12.3% Product 24.8 10.0 147.3% Energy Storage 8.1 4.9 65.6% Total Revenues 224.2 185.2 21.0% Gross Profit 78.8 76.1 3.6% Gross margin (%) Electricity 39.0% 44.4 % Product 14.8% 6.9 % Energy Storage & 7.5% (3.6) % Total Gross margin (%) 35.2% 41.1 % Operating income ($ millions) 52.6 53.2 (1.1)% Net income attributable to the Company’s stockholders 38.6 29.0 32.9% Diluted EPS ($) 0.64 0.51 25.5% Non-GAAP Measures Adjusted Net income attributable to the Company’s stockholders 39.6 29.0 36.5% Adjusted Diluted EPS ($) 0.65 0.51 27.5% Adjusted EBITDA1 ($ millions) 141.2 123.5 14.4%

“During the first quarter of 2024, Ormat delivered exceptional growth, driving a 21.0% increase in total revenue, a 25.5% rise in earnings per diluted share, and a 14.4% increase in Adjusted EBITDA, supported by our strong performance across all segments,” said Doron Blachar, Chief Executive Officer of Ormat Technologies. “This performance was fueled by our organic growth that includes the successful execution of our strategic plan and enhanced operational efficiency at existing facilities, which together contributed more than 50% of the increase in Revenues and in EBITDA. In addition, our results were positively impactedby our recently acquired Enel Green Power North America asset portfolio.Further, our first quarter gross margin and Adjusted EBITDA performance would have seen even stronger relative comparisons on a year-over-year basis when considering for the $6.7 million of business interruption insurance proceeds that were embedded in the previous year’s results.”

“The Electricity segment achieved a new quarterly revenue record, driven by improved performance at Puna, now operating above 30 MW, and the contributions from Heber, which was partially operational in the first quarter of 2023. Our Energy Storage business also experienced significant growth, with revenue increasing nearly 66% and gross margin improving by more than 1,100 bp year-over-year, thanks to new projects launched in 2023 and the stable revenue from the Pomona 2 tolling agreement. These factors combined to drive meaningful growth”.

Blachar continued, “Our strong start to the year further strengthens our confidence in our growth trajectory. Since the beginning of the year, we have added across segments 130 MW of new capacity, which includes the purchased Enel assets, commercial operation of two solar facilities, and the East Flemington Energy Storage facility. Combined with the remaining projects we expect to bring online during 2024 and the potential uplift from our recent successful drilling program in Kenya, we reiterate our 2024 guidance. We remain on track to meet our operating capacity goals and long-term financial targets. We continue to believe that our compelling and diversified portfolio, unique growth strategy, and our successful track record that demonstrates our ability to develop attractive projects with long-term PPAs puts us in a position for continued success, and will drive and expand significant shareholder value as we progress through 2024 and beyond, supported by favorable macro drivers such as the increasing demand for renewable energy from data centers, attractive power purchase agreements, and declining battery prices.”

FINANCIAL AND RECENT BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

Net income attributable to the Company’s stockholders for the first quarter was $38.6 million, an increase of 32.9% compared to last year. Diluted EPS for the first quarter was $0.64, an increase of 25.5% compared to the prior year period.

Adjusted net income attributable to the Company’s stockholders and diluted adjusted EPS for the first quarter increased 36.5% and 27.5%, respectively, versus the prior year period, due to new assets added in the first quarter and a lower tax rate as we continue to benefit from the IRA tax credits.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter was $141.2 million, an increase of 14.4% compared to 2023. The year-over-year increase in Adjusted EBITDA was driven by the growth in the Electricity segment as a result of the Enel Green Power North America asset acquisition (“Enel acquisition”), the improved performance of Puna and Heber and a larger contribution from tax equity transactions. The year-over-year increase was offset by $6.7 million of insurance proceeds related to Puna which were recorded in the first quarter of 2023.

Electricity segment revenues increased 12.3% year over year. Higher generation from Puna, Heber 1, and North Valley, as well as new revenue contributions from the Enel acquisition, were the main drivers behind electricity growth during the first quarter. Gross margin in the segment reduced by 540 basis points mainly due to the $6.7 million insurance proceeds recorded in the first quarter last year.

Product segment revenues exhibited a material increase of 147.3% and gross margin improved by 790 bp in the first quarter compared to 2023, supported by a higher backlog, the timing of revenue recognition and increased profitability of our contracts.

Product segment backlog stands at approximately $130.0 million as of May 8, 2024.

Energy Storage segment revenues increased 65.6% and gross margin increased from a negative margin to a positive 7.5% for the first quarter 2024, driven largely by the impact of the CODs for storage facilities that the Company achieved in the second half of 2023 and in the first quarter 2024, and higher merchant prices in the PJM region.

IN ADDITION, IN THE FIRST QUARTER THE COMPANY:

Achieved commercial operation of two Solar PV assets with a total of 10MW that were connected to its Steamboat and North Valley geothermal power plants.

Achieved commercial operation of its 20MW/20MWh East Flemington Energy Storage facility.

Completed the acquisition of approximately 100MW of contracted operating geothermal and solar assets from Enel Green Power North America.

Received final approval by the Hawaii PUC of the PPA amendments between its Puna geothermal venture and Hawaiian Electric.

Signed a 30-year PPA with Electricité de France (EDF) for the development of a new 10MW geothermal power plant on the Island of Guadeloupe, in which Ormat owns a 63.75% equity interest.

2024 GUIDANCE

Total revenues of between $860 million and $910 million.

Electricity segment revenues between $710 million and $730 million.

Product segment revenues of between $115 million and $135 million.

Energy Storage revenues of between $35 million and $45 million.

Adjusted EBITDA to be between $515million and $545million. Adjusted EBITDA attributable to minority interest of approximately $18 million.



The Company provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and 2023. However, the Company does not provide guidance on net income and is unable to provide a reconciliation for its Adjusted EBITDA guidance range to net income without unreasonable efforts due to high variability and complexity with respect to estimating certain forward-looking amounts. These include impairments and disposition and acquisition of business interests, income tax expense, and other non-cash expenses and adjusting items that are excluded from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA.

DIVIDEND

On May 08, 2024, the Company’s Board of Directors declared, approved, and authorized payment of a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share pursuant to the Company’s dividend policy. The dividend will be paid on June 05, 2024,to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 22, 2024. In addition, the Company expects to pay a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share in each of the next two quarters.

ABOUT ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES

With over five decades of experience, Ormat Technologies, Inc. is a leading geothermal company and the only vertically integrated company engaged in geothermal and recovered energy generation (“REG”), with robust plans to accelerate long-term growth in the energy storage market and to establish a leading position in the U.S. energy storage market. The Company owns, operates, designs, manufactures and sells geothermal and REG power plants primarily based on the Ormat Energy Converter – a power generation unit that converts low-, medium- and high-temperature heat into electricity. The Company has engineered, manufactured and constructed power plants, which it currently owns or has installed for utilities and developers worldwide, totaling approximately 3,200 MW of gross capacity. Ormat leveraged its core capabilities in the geothermal and REG industries and its global presence to expand the Company’s activity into energy storage services, solar Photovoltaic (PV) and energy storage plus Solar PV. Ormat’s current total generating portfolio is 1,415MW with a 1,225MW geothermal and solar generation portfolio that is spread globally in the U.S., Kenya, Guatemala, Indonesia, Honduras, and Guadeloupe, and a 190MW energy storage portfolio that is located in the U.S.

ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

For the Three-Month periods Ended March 31, 2024, and 2023

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Revenues: Electricity 191,253 170,310 Product 24,832 10,042 Energy storage 8,081 4,880 Total revenues 224,166 185,232 Cost of revenues: Electricity 116,730 94,758 Product 21,154 9,351 Energy storage 7,472 5,054 Total cost of revenues 145,356 109,163 Gross profit 78,810 76,069 Operating expenses: Research and development expenses 1,564 1,288 Selling and marketing expenses 5,126 3,948 General and administrative expenses 19,537 17,667 Operating income 52,583 53,166 Other income (expense): Interest income 1,839 1,851 Interest expense, net (30,968) (23,631) Derivatives and foreign currency transaction gains (losses) (1,582) (1,937) Income attributable to sale of tax benefits 17,476 12,566 Other non-operating income (expense), net 26 60 Income from operations before income tax and equity in earnings (losses) of investees 39,374 42,075 Income tax (provision) benefit 147 (8,885) Equity in earnings (losses) of investees, net 829 271 Net income 40,350 33,461 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (1,763) (4,432) Net income attributable to the Company’s stockholders 38,587 29,029 Earnings per share attributable to the Company’s stockholders: Basic: 0.64 0.51 Diluted: 0.64 0.51 Weighted average number of shares used in computation of earnings per share attributable to the Company’s stockholders: Basic 60,386 56,710 Diluted 60,536 57,104

ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

For the Periods Ended March 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023

March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 (Dollars in thousands) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 201,506 195,808 Marketable securities at fair value — — Restricted cash and cash equivalents 97,455 91,962 Receivables: Trade 154,557 208,704 Other 33,916 44,530 Inventories 53,874 45,037 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts 23,616 18,367 Prepaid expenses and other 44,311 41,595 Total current assets 609,235 646,003 Investment in unconsolidated companies 127,386 125,439 Deposits and other 43,832 44,631 Deferred income taxes 173,627 152,570 Property, plant and equipment, net 3,220,246 2,998,949 Construction-in-process 837,205 814,967 Operating leases right of use 27,318 24,057 Finance leases right of use 3,216 3,510 Intangible assets, net 323,657 307,609 Goodwill 151,122 90,544 Total assets 5,516,844 5,208,279 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses 197,035 214,518 Short term revolving credit lines with banks (full recourse) — 20,000 Commercial paper 99,972 99,971 Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts 21,376 18,669 Current portion of long-term debt: Limited and non-recourse (primarily related to VIEs): 68,211 57,207 Full recourse 150,835 116,864 Financing Liability 3,620 5,141 Operating lease liabilities 3,914 3,329 Finance lease liabilities 1,291 1,313 Total current liabilities 546,254 537,012 Long-term debt, net of current portion: Limited and non-recourse: 557,946 447,389 Full recourse: 835,841 698,187 Convertible senior notes 423,686 423,104 Financing liability 219,682 220,619 Operating lease liabilities 22,273 19,790 Finance lease liabilities 1,979 2,238 Liability associated with sale of tax benefits 175,586 184,612 Deferred income taxes 74,967 66,748 Liability for unrecognized tax benefits 9,255 8,673 Liabilities for severance pay 10,703 11,844 Asset retirement obligation 123,087 114,370 Other long-term liabilities 28,954 22,107 Total liabilities 3,030,213 2,756,693 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interest 10,112 10,599 Equity: The Company’s stockholders’ equity: Common stock 60 60 Additional paid-in capital 1,619,593 1,614,769 Treasury stock, at cost (17,964) (17,964) Retained earnings 751,238 719,894 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (843) (1,332) Total stockholders’ equity attributable to Company’s stockholders 2,352,084 2,315,427 Noncontrolling interest 124,435 125,560 Total equity 2,476,519 2,440,987 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and equity 5,516,844 5,208,279

ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

For the period ended March 31, 2024, and 2023

We calculate EBITDA as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, adjusted for (i) mark-to-market gains or losses from accounting for derivatives not designated as hedging instruments; (ii) stock-based compensation; (iii) merger and acquisition transaction costs; (iv) gain or loss from extinguishment of liabilities; (v) cost related to a settlement agreement; (vi) non-cash impairment charges; (vii) write-off of unsuccessful exploration activities; and (viii) other unusual or non-recurring items. We adjust for these factors as they may be non-cash, unusual in nature and/or are not factors used by management for evaluating operating performance. We believe that presentation of these measures will enhance an investor’s ability to evaluate our financial and operating performance. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measurements of financial performance or liquidity under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or U.S. GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities or as a measure of liquidity or an alternative to net earnings as indicators of our operating performance or any other measures of performance derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our Board of Directors and senior management use EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our financial performance. However, other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do.

The following table reconciles net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, and 2023:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Net income 40,350 33,461 Adjusted for: Interest expense, net (including amortization of deferred financing costs) 29,129 21,780 Income tax provision (benefit) (147) 8,885 Adjustment to investment in an unconsolidated company: our proportionate share in interest expense, tax and depreciation and amortization in Sarulla and Ijen 3,352 2,982 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 61,676 52,396 EBITDA 134,360 119,504 Mark-to-market gains or losses from accounting for derivative 813 993 Stock-based compensation 4,769 2,990 Merger and acquisition transaction costs 1,299 — Adjusted EBITDA 141,241 123,487



ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income attributable to the Company’s stockholders and Adjusted EPS

For the Three-Month period ended March 31, 2024, and 2023

Adjusted Net Income attributable to the Company’s stockholders and Adjusted EPS are adjusted for one-time expense items that are not representative of our ongoing business and operations. The use of Adjusted Net income attributable to the Company’s stockholders and Adjusted EPS is intended to enhance the usefulness of our financial information by providing measures to assess the overall performance of our ongoing business.

The following tables reconciles Net income attributable to the Company’s stockholders and Adjusted EPS for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024, and 2023.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 (Dollars in millions, except per share data) GAAP Net income attributable to the Company’s stockholders 38.6 29.0 M&A costs 1.0 — Adjusted Net income attributable to the Company’s stockholders 39.6 29.0 GAAP diluted EPS 0.637 0.51 M&A costs 0.017 — Diluted Adjusted EPS ($) 0.65 0.51