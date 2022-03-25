Breaking News
Ormat Technologies to Host Investor Day

RENO, Nev., March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ORA), a leading geothermal, energy storage, solar PV and recovered energy power company, today announced that the Company will host its investor day event on March 30, 2022. The event will begin at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, in New York City.

The event will include presentations from members of the executive leadership team. Ormat executives will present the Company’s long-term strategy, multi-year growth framework, and financial objectives. The prepared remarks will be followed by a question-and-answer session at the end of the presentation.

A live webcast, along with the accompanying slides, will be available on the day of the event. The link can be found in the News & Events section of the Ormat Investor Relations website. A webcast replay will also be available on the website following the event.

ABOUT ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES

With over five decades of experience, Ormat Technologies, Inc. is a leading geothermal company and the only vertically integrated company engaged in geothermal and recovered energy generation (“REG”), with robust plans to accelerate long-term growth in the energy storage market and to establish a leading position in the U.S. energy storage market. The Company owns, operates, designs, manufactures and sells geothermal and REG power plants primarily based on the Ormat Energy Converter – a power generation unit that converts low-, medium- and high-temperature heat into electricity. The Company has engineered, manufactured and constructed power plants, which it currently owns or has installed for utilities and developers worldwide, totaling approximately 3,200 MW of gross capacity. Ormat leveraged its core capabilities in the geothermal and REG industries and its global presence to expand the Company’s activity into energy storage services, solar Photovoltaic (PV) and energy storage plus Solar PV. Ormat’s current total generating portfolio is 1.1 GW with 1,012 MW of geothermal and Solar generation portfolio that is spread globally in the U.S., Kenya, Guatemala, Indonesia, Honduras, and Guadeloupe, and 83 MW energy storage portfolio that is located in the U.S.

Ormat Technologies Contact:
Smadar Lavi
VP Head of IR and ESG Planning & Reporting
775-356-9029 (ext. 65726)
slavi@ormat.com		 Investor Relations Agency Contact:
Sam Cohen or Joseph Caminiti
Alpha IR Group
312-445-2870
ORA@alpha-ir.com

