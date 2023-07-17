MarketResearch.biz reports that the demand for Ornamental Fish is expected to rise in the coming years as consumers become more conscious of their aesthetic appeal, their role as pets, and the demand for unique and exotic species in the aquarium trade.

Global Ornamental Fish Market size accounted for USD 10.1 Bn in 2022. It is projected to surpass around USD 16.1 Bn by 2032, and it is poised to reach a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2032.

Ornamental fish, also known as aquarium fish, are aquatic species kept for decorative purposes in home aquariums or tanks. They are popular pets due to their vibrant colors, unique patterns, and interesting behaviors. The practice dates back thousands of years, with ancient civilizations like Sumerians, Egyptians, and Romans keeping fish in artificial ponds. The modern hobby gained popularity in the mid-19th century due to improved transportation and breeding techniques.

Key Takeaway

By product, in 2022, the ornamental fish market was dominated by the tropical freshwater segment . Due to the economic growth in emerging economies, the tropical freshwater fish market has experienced a surge in demand.

. Due to the economic growth in emerging economies, the tropical freshwater fish market has experienced a surge in demand. By Application, the household segment dominated due to the use of ornamental fish in households, ranging from fishkeeping as a hobby to business enterprises involving the trade and breeding of exotic fish.

dominated due to the use of ornamental fish in households, ranging from fishkeeping as a hobby to business enterprises involving the trade and breeding of exotic fish. In 2022, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share 36% of the market.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Ornamental Fish Market

There are several factors that can have an impact on the growth of the ornamental fish market industry. Some of these factors include:

Increasing Disposable Income: As disposable income rises, people have more purchasing power to spend on luxury items like ornamental fish. Increased affluence allows individuals to invest in setting up aquariums and buying a variety of ornamental fish species.

As disposable income rises, people have more purchasing power to spend on luxury items like ornamental fish. Increased affluence allows individuals to invest in setting up aquariums and buying a variety of ornamental fish species. Urbanization and Population Growth: Urbanization leads to smaller living spaces, which often makes traditional pets like dogs or cats less practical. As a result, people living in urban areas may opt for ornamental fish as pets due to their compact size and low maintenance requirements.

Urbanization leads to smaller living spaces, which often makes traditional pets like dogs or cats less practical. As a result, people living in urban areas may opt for ornamental fish as pets due to their compact size and low maintenance requirements. Technological Advancements: Advances in technology have made maintaining aquariums easier and more convenient. Improved filtration systems, lighting options, and automated feeding devices have simplified the care of ornamental fish.

Market Growth

The market growth of the ornamental fish industry has been significant in recent years. The ornamental fish market has been experiencing steady growth globally, driven by factors such as increasing disposable income, urbanization, and the growing interest in aquariums and aquascaping. The market size is influenced by various parameters, including the number of fish species traded, the demand for different types of fish, and the geographical distribution of the market.

Top Trends in Global Ornamental Fish Market

Nano-aquariums and Miniature Fish Are Trending

Nano-aquariums and small fish species are increasingly popular among hobbyists due to their reduced space, equipment, and upkeep, providing color and intrigue in small spaces and allowing the breeding of unique fish not found in larger tanks. Improved transportation and breeding techniques have made these small tanks more accessible to a wider audience.

Smart Aquaristics

High-tech aquarium equipment and accessories are in high demand as fishkeeping becomes more popular. Modern fish keepers seek energy-efficient, smartphone-controlled equipment, innovative fish health, water quality, and tank aesthetics. LED lighting systems, automatic feeders, and computer-controlled Automotive Electric water pumps are popular choices.

Hybrid Fish Special Creations

The ornamental fish market is experiencing a surge in demand for hybrid fish species, which produce unique physical and behavioral features. Selecting matching couples based on genetics, temperament, and traits can be time-consuming, and successful hybrids are expensive for collectors and hobbyists.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of the market, 36%. The Asia-Pacific ornamental fish market is driven by population expansion, urbanization, disposable income, and cultural and recreational activities. China, the world’s most populated country, has a higher demand for ornamental fish as pets. Indonesia is the largest producer and exporter, while Thailand has a diverse range of freshwater fish species. Betta fish, native to Southeast Asia, are popular due to their unique colors and popularity in countries like Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Malaysia.

Competitive Landscape

Businesses in the ornamental fish market are developing new technologies expansion strategies through investments and mergers, and acquisitions. In addition, several key players are now focusing on the expansion of new ideas to expand the market growth of the ornamental fish market.

Scope of Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 10.1 Bn Market Size (2032) USD 16.1 Bn CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 4.9% Asia-Pacific Revenue Share 36% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

Increasing Demand for Ornamental Fish Market Expansion

The demand for ornamental fish has increased significantly in recent years, driven by increasing interest in aquaculture and fish husbandry. Advances in breeding techniques have provided consumers with access to diverse fish species, and rising discretionary income has led to increased spending on luxury products like ornamental fish. This trend is not slowing down.

Aquascaping Drives Demand for Exotic Fish

Aquascaping, a hobby involving designing underwater landscapes in aquariums, has increased demand for rare and exotic fish species. This hobby also contributes to the popularity of ornamental fish as people become more aware of their therapeutic benefits.

Market Restraints

Transport Stress and Mortality Rates of Fish

Ornamental fish are popular pets for pet owners enjoying their vibrant aquatic lifestyle. However, the market faces limited growth and profitability due to various factors. Transporting ornamental fish can cause stress, high mortality rates, and potentially exacerbated by factors like long-distance travel, low water quality, and improper handling.

Market Opportunities

Report Segmentation of the Ornamental Fish Market

Product Insight

The tropical freshwater segment dominates the ornamental fish market, with a significant rise in demand due to economic growth in emerging economies like China, India, Brazil, and South Africa. This growth and urbanization have increased the number of households able to afford ornamental fish.

Application Insight

The household segment is expected to continue dominating the ornamental fish market, with usage ranging from hobby to business enterprises. Emerging economies, like the Tropical Freshwater Segment, have experienced significant growth and demand due to urbanization and economic growth, increasing the number of households able to afford ornamental fish, leading to an increase in aquarium demand.

Market Segmentation

Based on Product Analysis

Tropical Freshwater

Temperate

Marine

Based on Application Analysis

Commercial

Household

Key Regions

North America The US Canada Mexico

Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Market Key Players

Aqua Nautic Specialist (ANS)

AlgaeBarn LLC

Florida Tropical

BioAquatix

Aqua Leisure

Aqualogic Inc.

AquaNorthern

Cichlid Ltd.

Eurofish Group.

Imperial Tropical Freshwaters

Captive Bred

Oasis Fish Farm

Other Key Players

Recent Development of the Ornamental Fish Market

In 2023, the ornamental fish industry explores genetic manipulation and hybridization for increased interest.

the ornamental fish industry explores genetic manipulation and hybridization for increased interest. Imperial Tropicals was launched in November 2021. Through its partnership with Hikari, a Japanese fish food provider, Hikari offers feed that works for any kind of fish, whether domesticated or wild-caught. Through this alliance, clients were introduced to Imperial Tropicals’ brand of fish food, which will ensure its proper care.

