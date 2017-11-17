Oroco Suspends Proposed Private Placement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 17, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oroco Resource Corp. (“Oroco” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:OCO) (Frankfurt:OR6) announces that it will not proceed with the closing of the $600,000 private placement previously announced on October 12, 2017. The Company is suspending the private placement pending the intended acquisition of certain mineral concessions in Mexico.

“For reason that we have sufficient funds to meet our current operating needs, and that the proceeds of the proposed financing are to support certain intended acquisitions which are yet to close, we have chosen to postpone any private placement funding so as to give greater relevance to the timing and purpose of the contemplated financing,” said Craig Dalziel, Oroco’s President and CEO.

Forward-looking information involves risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.