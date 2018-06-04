Breaking News
Home / Top News / Orphazyme Presents at 2018 Parseghian Scientific Conference for Niemann-Pick Type C Research

Orphazyme Presents at 2018 Parseghian Scientific Conference for Niemann-Pick Type C Research

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 6 mins ago

Orphazyme A/S
Investor news                                                                                                                               
No. 06/2018

Copenhagen, June 4, 2018 – Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing treatments for patients living with rare diseases, today announced that Orphazyme is presenting preclinical, clinical, and novel biomarker data on Niemann-Pick disease Type C (NPC) at the 2018 Parseghian Scientific Conference for Niemann-Pick Type C Research in Tucson, Arizona, USA on June 2-4, 2018.

The data presented will be the top-line results from the multi-center, non-interventional observational trial (NPC-001) on 36 pediatric patients with NPC conducted as a “lead-in” study before they entered the Phase II/III randomized, placebo-controlled interventional trial (NPC-002) with arimoclomol. In addition, preclinical data on heat-shock protein amplification with arimoclomol in NPC will be presented. The highlights of the data presented during the conference are as follows:

  • NPC-Clinical Severity Score (NPC-CSS) used to measure disease progression showed a mean increase of 1.47 per 6 months
  • An abbreviated 5-domain NPC-CSS was also used to measure disease progression and showed a mean increase in 0.75 per 6 months
  • The abbreviated 5-domain NPC-CSS was highly correlated to the full 17-domain NPC-CSS
  • HSP70 levels were shown to be markedly decreased in patients with NPC compared to normal patient controls
  • Glycosphingolipids and cholesterol-derivatives showed promise as biomarkers of disease, including a novel glycosphingolipid that was shown to be elevated in patients with NPC
  • New preclinical data supported the unique mechanism of action of arimoclomol in NPC and other sphingolipidoses

“The rate of clinical progression observed in the NPC-001 trial and measured by the NPC-CSS is in line with previously published data and importantly there is a strong correlation between the full NPC-CSS and the abbreviated 5-domain NPC-CSS.”, said Dr. Eugen Mengel, University Medical Center in Mainz, Germany and the Coordinating Principle Investigator for Orphazyme’s clinical NPC trials.

Results from the NPC-002 trial are expected in Q3 2018.

About Orphazyme A/S 
Orphazyme is a biopharmaceutical company focused on bringing novel treatments to patients living with life-threatening or debilitating rare diseases. Our research focuses on developing therapies for diseases caused by misfolding of proteins, including lysosomal storage diseases. Arimoclomol, the company’s lead candidate, is in clinical development for four orphan diseases: Niemann-Pick disease Type C, Gaucher disease, sporadic Inclusion Body Myositis, and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The Denmark-based company is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (ORPHA.CO). For more information, please visit www.orphazyme.com. 

Attachment

  • 07-2018 Orphazyme to Present at 2018 Parseghian Scientific Conference for Niemann-Pick Type C Research
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.