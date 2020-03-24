Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Announces: Initiatives To Assist Clients, Employees and Communities Affected By COVID-19; Changes to Annual Shareholder Meeting; Loan Concentration Data; Suspension of Share Repurchase Activity

HARRISBURG, Pa., March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (“Orrstown” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ORRF), the parent company of Orrstown Bank (the “Bank”) and Wheatland Advisors, Inc., today announced steps it has taken to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 virus outbreak on its customers, employees and communities.

“We care about the health and wellness of everyone associated with Orrstown Bank, including our clients, our employees, and our neighbors,” said Thomas R. Quinn, Jr., President and CEO of Orrstown. “While we recognize that there may be temporary inconveniences for everyone during this time, we feel it is important for us to do our part to help slow the spread of this virus, and work with our clients to help them during this difficult time. These necessary and important steps we have taken are designed to enhance the safety of our clients, employees, and communities while still providing the Orrstown Bank experience many enjoy.”

Orrstown has implemented the following steps in order to help mitigate the potential spread of this virus, and help our clients during this challenging time:

Temporarily closed all branch lobbies for transaction purposes. Clients are still welcome to utilize any of the bank’s drive-up facilities, many of which now have extended hours. For a complete list of Orrstown Bank’s locations and hours, visit www.Orrstown.com.

Encouraging clients to utilize the Bank’s online, mobile, and telephone banking services, as well as night drops and ATMs.

Implemented a by-appointment only process, where we will meet with clients face-to-face for critical and essential needs that cannot be serviced remotely or via a drive-up, such as a loan settlement or safe deposit box access request.

Waiving Orrstown fees on all foreign ATM transactions from March 18 through April 15, 2020.

Waiving late fees on all loan payments for 60 days.

Following federal guidance, we have designated loan experts available to work with clients to assist them during this challenging time.

Activated a geographic diversification plan through which our key operational teams are divided and work from different locations.

Implemented a work-from-home policy for employees whose primary responsibilities can be completed in this manner.

Enhanced staffing levels at our Client Service Center to manage our increased call volume.

Instituted additional preventative measures by providing guidance to all employees on hygiene and social distancing. We have also provided protective supplies, such as gloves and sanitizers, at all of our locations.

Educating clients and consumers to explore programs like the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program (EILP), which provides low-interest federal disaster loans for small businesses impacted by COVID-19.

Annual Meeting Changed to Virtual Meeting

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, government officials and health experts are recommending the avoidance of large gatherings and social distancing to reduce the spread of the virus. Therefore, we are working diligently to ensure a safe shareholder meeting on April 28, 2020 at 9:00 AM and, in the near future, we expect to announce alternative methods of attendance, including a teleconferencing option. Please watch for an additional communication with further details in the coming weeks. In the interim, we encourage shareholders to vote their shares either online or by phone as further described on the proxy ballot card, which is in the process of distribution.

Loan Concentration

In response to investor inquiries, we wanted to provide information to shareholders on our loan portfolio concentrations. We believe that our portfolio is well diversified across industries and geographies.

Below is a summary of select loan concentrations as a percentage of total loans and regulatory capital as of December 31, 2019:

Select Industry Exposures as of 12/31/2019 As a Percentage of Category Total Loans Total Capital Office 9.0 60.6 Multifamily 6.5 43.8 Strip Centers / Retail 3.1 21.0 Hotels & Motels 2.6 17.2 Commercial Construction 2.5 17.0 Warehouses 2.4 16.0 Storage Units 1.6 10.5 Restaurants & Bars 1.4 9.4 Residential Construction 1.0 6.5

During the first quarter of 2020, Orrstown sold $21 million of acquired loans, including $10 million of classified loans and $11 million of recreational vehicle loans. The decision to sell these loans was made prior to the recent market turmoil as part of Orrstown’s continued commitment to prudently manage risk. The Company will record a gain on these sales in its first quarter financial statements.

Stock Buyback Program

Given the expected adverse impact of the virus on the economy, we have suspended our common stock buyback program to preserve capital and to provide liquidity and support to our communities. In the first quarter of 2020, we have purchased 71,955 common shares at a weighted average cost of $16.27 per share.

About Orrstown

With almost $2.4 billion in assets, Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Orrstown Bank and Wheatland Advisors, Inc., provide a wide range of consumer and business financial services through banking and financial advisory offices in Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Perry, and York Counties, Pennsylvania and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, and Washington Counties, Maryland, as well as Baltimore City, Maryland. Orrstown Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and its deposits are insured up to the legal maximum by the FDIC. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.’s common stock is traded on Nasdaq (ORRF). For more information about Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. and Orrstown Bank, visit www.orrstown.com. For more information about Wheatland Advisors, Inc., visit www.wheatlandadvisors.com.

