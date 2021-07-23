Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Ortho Clinical Diagnostics to Report Second Quarter 2021 Results on August 4, 2021

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics to Report Second Quarter 2021 Results on August 4, 2021

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

RARITAN, N.J., July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (Nasdaq: OCDX), one of the world’s largest pure-play in vitro diagnostics companies, today announced it will report results for its second quarter 2021 ended July 4, 2021, after the market close on Wednesday, August 4, 2021.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will hold a conference call the same day at 5:00 pm ET to discuss the results. Interested parties can access the call and accompanying presentation on the “Investors” portion of the Company’s website at https://ir.orthoclinicaldiagnostics.com/. Presentation materials will also be posted to the “Investors” portion of the website at the time of the call. Those unable to access the webcast may join the call via phone by dialing 888-895-5271 (domestic) or 847-619-6547 (international) and entering Conference ID number 50202649.

A replay of the conference call will be available a few hours after the event on the “Investors” portion of the Company’s website, under the “Events” section.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (Nasdaq: OCDX) is one of the world’s largest pure-play in vitro diagnostics (IVD) companies dedicated to transforming patient care.

More than 800,000 patients across the world are impacted by Ortho’s tests each day. Because Every Test Is A Life™, Ortho provides hospitals, hospital networks, clinical laboratories and blood banks around the world with innovative technology and tools to ensure test results are fast, accurate, and reliable. Ortho’s customized solutions enhance clinical outcomes, improve efficiency, overcome lab staffing challenges and reduce costs.

From launching the first product to determine Rh+ or Rh- blood type, developing the world’s first tests for the detection of antibodies against HIV and hepatitis C, introducing patented dry-slide technology and marketing the first U.S. Food and Drug Administration-authorized high-volume antibody and antigen tests for COVID-19, Ortho has been a pioneering leader in the IVD space for over 80 years.

The company is powered by Ortho Care™, an award-winning, holistic service and support program that ensures best-in-class technical, field and remote service and inventory support to laboratories in more than 130 countries and territories around the globe.  

For more information, visit Ortho’s website or social media channels: LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. 

Investors:

[email protected]

Media:

[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.