Breaking News
Home / Top News / Orthobond Corporation to Present at the 2017 North American Spine Society Annual Meeting

Orthobond Corporation to Present at the 2017 North American Spine Society Annual Meeting

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 7 mins ago

NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J., Oct. 23, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Orthobond Corporation (North Brunswick, NJ), a leader in the design and development of antimicrobial implant surfaces, has been invited to participate in a focused session on occult infections in the spine at the 2017 North American Spine Society (NASS) Annual Meeting. The annual NASS meeting is the largest gathering of spine surgeons in the world and features talks on all areas of clinical practice and related research topics.  Representing Orthobond, Greg Lutz, M.D. (Chairman of the Board and Co-Founder) and Jordan Katz, Ph.D. (Executive Director of Biology) will discuss the biological and chemical interactions between bacteria and surfaces.  Also joining the panel is Darren Lebl, M.D. and Celeste Abjornson, Ph.D., both from Hospital for Special Surgery (New York, NY), a leading institute for surgical procedures in the spine. 

Orthobond uses covalent technology to modify biomaterial surfaces at the nanoscale.  This approach allows for the creation of antimicrobial surfaces with greatly reduced risk of local or systemic toxicity and bacterial resistance.  Dr. Lutz has been working for more than a decade to improve patient outcomes by developing technologies that dramatically reduce bacterial contamination during surgeries.  He states, “Occult infection is an ongoing clinical challenge and we are just learning about the true magnitude of the issue.  We as clinicians need to be doing everything we can to reduce the exposure of patients to bacteria including developing new technologies to protect implants during surgery.”   According to Charles Ryan, Ph.D., President and CEO at Orthobond, “This is a great opportunity for the scientific and clinical community to learn about our groundbreaking endeavors to create antimicrobial surfaces, and for us to share our unique understanding of how such surfaces interact with bacteria.”

For more information on the Orthobond presentations, or to learn more about the research being performed at Orthobond, please contact Charles Ryan at [email protected] 

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.