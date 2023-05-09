Orthodontic Supplies Market Trends And Insights By Product (Fixed Braces (Brackets & Others)), Removable Braces, Adhesives & Accessories), Patient (Children and Teenagers & Adults), End User (Hospitals, Clinics & others), Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2030

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Orthodontic Supplies Market Information By Product, Patient, End User, And Region – Forecast till 2030“, the market will achieve USD 5.12 billion by 2030 at an 8% CAGR.

Market Scope

Orthodontic supplies are medical supplies created especially for braces and other orthodontic procedures. These devices are meant to aid orthodontists in giving patients better medical care and treatments. Diagnosing, preventing, and treating unusual facial development and jaw dislocation are the focus of this field of medicine. During the anticipated period, brackets will continue to dominate the orthodontic supply market. Due to their comfort and convenience, orthodontic specialists typically prefer widely used brackets, promoting the segment’s growth. The brackets market segment will continue to grow due to expanding policies for reimbursement and health coverage related to dental treatments.

Dental-facial orthopedics, or orthodontics, deals with the prevention and treatment of tooth misalignment in the jaws and the proper alignment of the jaws in the face. The two main justifications for getting orthodontic treatment are function and appearance. Due to the high cost of treatment and the rising prevalence of dental disorders like cross-bite, crooked teeth, malocclusion, and bite issues, there is a significant unmet need among the patient population. Additionally, bracket treatment is typically quicker, and the rising incidence of chronic orthodontic disorders and malocclusion cases will accelerate the worldwide expansion of the bracket segment in the orthodontic materials market. In addition, more government initiatives to educate people in developing nations about orthodontic illnesses, oral hygiene, and care are partially responsible for the global market growth.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 5.12 Billion CAGR 8% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product, Patient and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Increasing awareness about advanced treatments and technological advancements Growing popularity of dental tourism and growing disposable income are the major factors for the market growth.

Orthodontic Supplies Market Competitive Landscape:

The central contenders in the orthodontic supplies market are:

DB Orthodontics

Henry Schein

Rocky Mountain Orthodontics

Dental Morelli

Dentaurum

Dentsply Sirona

G&H Orthodontics

3M

Align Technology

American Orthodontics

Danaher

Great Lakes Orthodontics

Straumann Holding AG

TP Orthodontics

Ultradent Products

Orthodontic Supplies Market Trends:

Market Drivers:

The rising key players are one of the major factors for the market. Several other growth factors are also there that impact the market size. The factors include increasing awareness about advanced treatments, technological advancements, the growing popularity of dental tourism, and growing disposable income are the major factors for the market growth. Orthodontics is a treatment that deals with improving the alignment and assignment of crooked and protruding teeth and correcting problems with the bite of the teeth. People have been using this treatment for years to treat the misalignment of the teeth. Several braces are available, and invisible beaches are a popular choice for adults dreaming of the perfect lined teeth. The rise of individuals with malocclusions, jaw conditions, tooth decay and missing teeth, and jaw pain will be the main factors influencing the growth of the orthodontic supply market. Dental displacement, aesthetic ceramic materials used to modify facial growth, and stainless-steel braces are all part of the treatment.

Orthodontic supplies are required for several reasons. Some causes for using this kind of therapy, resulting in more orthopedic supplies, include sports injuries and auto accidents. One of the key market drivers is the emergence of new key players. Growing financial freedom has enabled the populace to access dental care offerings, which will increase demand for the market for orthodontic supplies. The steady pace of technological advancements, which has led to a substantial decrease in treatment time and associated pain while results and efficiencies have improved over the years, has been and will continue to be a key growth-shaping aspect in the orthodontic supplies market.

Market Restraints:

Despite a promising outlook for adopting products, the high cost of braces and orthodontic services presents a significant barrier to the market for orthodontic supplies. Due to their financial circumstances, patients below the poverty line are at a high risk of developing oral health issues because even the most basic dental care is out of reach. Due to insufficient insurance and reimbursement policies, receiving orthodontic care is becoming increasingly uncommon. Even though dental disorders like dental malocclusion are becoming more common, which has increased treatment demand, several factors are anticipated to restrain the growth of the worldwide orthodontics market over the forecast period.

COVID 19 Analysis

The global market for orthodontic supplies has been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Moreover, patients with SARS infections had their dental appointments put off for at least a month. Additionally, most of the businesses noted a decline in consumer demand and revenue for their orthodontic supplies segment during the initial two quarters of 2020. This results from the restrictions and government measures to stop the spread of COVID-19. Additionally, the dental affiliation’s guidelines to only perform emergency procedures impacted end-user demand. As a result, COVID-19 greatly impacts the market’s growth. The effects of COVID-19 caused the market to contract during the pandemic. Protection measures and a sharp decline in dental care requests were to blame. Revenue-wise, the global market fell by 5.2% in 2020 compared to the previous year. This was because the social segregation laws implemented to stop the virus’ spread resulted in a sharp decline in the number of patients visiting dental offices, decreasing the demand for dental products.

Orthodontic Supplies Market Segmentation

By patient, the market includes children and teenagers & adults. By product, the market includes fixed braces, removable braces, adhesives & accessories. By end user, the market includes hospitals and clinics.

Orthodontic Supplies Market Regional Insights

The dominance of the North American market in the region is credited to the rising awareness of dental care and the growing number of adults choosing clear aligners, braces, and other treatments. Additionally, there is a greater need for qualified orthodontists due to the rising prevalence of dental disorders. The market in Europe held a sizeable market share in 2021 and is anticipated to grow significantly over the next five years. The expansion of the market in the area is attributed to better healthcare infrastructure, a greater emphasis on dental care, and the availability of high-tech, effective products. In the anticipated years, the market in the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR. The number of multispecialty hospitals and dental clinics in the area, increased use of cutting-edge treatment technology, and rising product supplies in India, China, Australia, and Japan contribute to the market’s rapid growth.

