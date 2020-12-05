ORTHOPEDIATRICS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating OrthoPediatrics Corp. on Behalf of OrthoPediatrics Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ: KIDS) on behalf of OrthoPediatrics stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether OrthoPediatrics has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On December 2, 2020, Culper Research (“Culper”) published a report entitled “OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS): Even Channel Stuffing Can’t Save This Company”. The Culper report described OrthoPediatrics as having “engaged in a channel stuffing scheme that has systematically and significantly overstated revenues.” Among other issues, the Culper report alleged that “the Company has abused its ability to book revenues upon shipment by selling and shipping excess product directly to its distributors, many of whom are exclusive to the Company” and described it as “concerning that many of the Company’s ‘exclusive distributors’ are simply former OrthoPediatrics employees who have formed their own distributorships, often while still employed at the Company.”

On this news, OrthoPediatrics’ stock price fell $4.12 per share, or 9.13%, to close at $41.02 per share on December 2, 2020.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired OrthoPediatrics shares and suffered a loss, are a long term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at [email protected], or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.