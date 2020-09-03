Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / OrthoPediatrics Corp. Announces 1,000th Procedure Utilizing its Innovative Pediatric Nailing Platform | FEMUR (“PNP | FEMUR”) System, the First Pediatric-Specific Solution Optimized to Treat Fractures and Deformities

OrthoPediatrics Corp. Announces 1,000th Procedure Utilizing its Innovative Pediatric Nailing Platform | FEMUR (“PNP | FEMUR”) System, the First Pediatric-Specific Solution Optimized to Treat Fractures and Deformities

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

WARSAW, Ind., Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, today announced completion of the 1,000th surgery utilizing its Pediatric Nailing Platform | FEMUR (“PNP | FEMUR”), the first system specifically designed and developed to address the unique pediatric anatomies when treating femoral fractures and deformity correction procedures.

PNP | FEMUR, which received FDA 510(k) clearance in 2018, is an intramedullary nailing system to stabilize fractures and deformity correction osteotomies. It features a full suite of innovative instrumentation offering two distinct child and adolescent implant options optimized to handle the unique needs of small stature trauma and deformity procedures. The system’s enhanced child sized nails range from 7-9mm and the new adolescent sized nails range from 9-12mm. The PNP system offers the widest range of nail and screw options coupled with unique size specific nail features implanted through proprietary instrumentation; providing a full spectrum, all-inclusive system to treat children of any age and size. 

“We are proud of the innovative solutions that evolved from an impressive engineering team working closely with world renowned physician advisors to solve unmet pediatric patient and surgical needs. The PNP|FEMUR is actually OP’s 2nd generation nailing system, which improved upon almost a decade of learnings from the original PediNail system. Being the first to design and launch a pediatric nailing system, we have an obligation to take those learnings and improve,” commented Joe Hauser, Vice President of OrthoPediatrics’ Trauma & Deformity Correction business. “The thousandth implant represents a great milestone for our company, the many children that have been treated, and their families. Also, it displays our never-ending dedication to improving our own pediatric implant systems.”

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.
Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 35 surgical systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and 43 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit www.orthopediatrics.com.

Investor Contact
The Ruth Group
Emma Poalillo
(646) 536-7024
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.