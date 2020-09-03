OrthoPediatrics Corp. Announces 1,000th Procedure Utilizing its Innovative Pediatric Nailing Platform | FEMUR (“PNP | FEMUR”) System, the First Pediatric-Specific Solution Optimized to Treat Fractures and Deformities

WARSAW, Ind., Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, today announced completion of the 1,000th surgery utilizing its Pediatric Nailing Platform | FEMUR (“PNP | FEMUR”), the first system specifically designed and developed to address the unique pediatric anatomies when treating femoral fractures and deformity correction procedures.

PNP | FEMUR, which received FDA 510(k) clearance in 2018, is an intramedullary nailing system to stabilize fractures and deformity correction osteotomies. It features a full suite of innovative instrumentation offering two distinct child and adolescent implant options optimized to handle the unique needs of small stature trauma and deformity procedures. The system’s enhanced child sized nails range from 7-9mm and the new adolescent sized nails range from 9-12mm. The PNP system offers the widest range of nail and screw options coupled with unique size specific nail features implanted through proprietary instrumentation; providing a full spectrum, all-inclusive system to treat children of any age and size.

“We are proud of the innovative solutions that evolved from an impressive engineering team working closely with world renowned physician advisors to solve unmet pediatric patient and surgical needs. The PNP|FEMUR is actually OP’s 2nd generation nailing system, which improved upon almost a decade of learnings from the original PediNail system. Being the first to design and launch a pediatric nailing system, we have an obligation to take those learnings and improve,” commented Joe Hauser, Vice President of OrthoPediatrics’ Trauma & Deformity Correction business. “The thousandth implant represents a great milestone for our company, the many children that have been treated, and their families. Also, it displays our never-ending dedication to improving our own pediatric implant systems.”

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 35 surgical systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and 43 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit www.orthopediatrics.com .

