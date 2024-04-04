WARSAW, Ind., April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics”) (NASDAQ: KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, today announced it will attend the 8th Annual International Children’s Spine Symposium (ICSS), which will take place April 5th and 6th in Denver, Colorado. The meeting, put on by the Armstrong Children’s Orthopedic Alliance, offers a comprehensive program of lectures given by an outstanding, international faculty and cadaver labs centered on the cervical spine, lumbo-sacral junction, neuromonitoring, and various aspects of scoliosis.

Over the course of the event, OrthoPediatrics will highlight the unique benefits of its RESPONSE™ portfolio for Scoliosis surgery, which offers an advanced system of instruments and implants with enhanced versatility to aid in optimal patient outcomes and allow surgeons to intervene at an earlier age and treat smaller statures. Additionally, participants will have an opportunity to see the new Rib and Pelvic Fixation system, launched earlier this year for treating kids with Early Onset Scoliosis and the ApiFix technology, a non-fusion alternative for patients with Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis (“AIS”).

In addition to showcasing its product offering, the Company has provided educational grants to hospitals and institutions for their senior residents and fellows to attend the course.

David Bailey, OrthoPediatrics’ President & CEO, commented, “We are proud again to be the lead sponsor of ICSS, a CME course we initiated eight years ago to advance our goal of becoming a leading resource for continuing medical education in pediatric orthopedics. We consider ICSS to be an interactive forum that allows us to engage with pediatric orthopedic fellows and attending surgeons and train on the latest technologies and surgical techniques. The symposium is always well attended and receives great feedback from attendees, so I am looking forward to this being another productive event.”

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 71 products that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and over 70 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit www.orthopediatrics.com.

