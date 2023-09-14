WARSAW, Ind., Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics”) (NASDAQ: KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, announced that Dave Bailey, President & Chief Executive Officer, and Fred Hite, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming Gilmartin Group Emerging Growth Company Showcase on Thursday, September 21, 2023.

Event: Gilmartin Group Emerging Growth Company Showcase Format: Fireside Chat Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023 Time: 1:00 pm ET

An audio webcast of the discussion will be available online at the OrthoPediatrics’ investor relations website, http://ir.orthopediatrics.com. Additionally, a replay will be available after the event.

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 51 surgical systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and over 70 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit www.orthopediatrics.com.

