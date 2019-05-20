Orthopedic Power Tools Market To Reach USD 1707.2 Million By 2026 | Reports And Data

The advent of modern electronic technologies including power-assisted, robotic, and minimally invasive orthopedic surgery equipment & strategic developments such as partnerships and mergers and acquisitions, favourable research funding scenario, has further escalated adoption of orthopedic power tools.

Market Size – USD 1273.0 Million in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 3.7%, Market Trends – Product launches and research for Orthopedic Power Tools market.

NEW YORK, May 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Orthopedic Power Tools market was valued at USD 1273.0 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1707.2 Million by year 2026, at a CAGR of 3.7%. The report covers different types of products which can boost up the market and the technology and the services available in this market to perform orthopedic surgeries. Orthopedic surgical power tools are cautiously generated power tools that are needed to execute orthopedic surgeries. They are necessitated by surgeons to inject the implants in the bones during orthopedic surgeries. These tools assist in the accuracy level needed for an orthopedic surgery, i.e. used by all surgeons.

Owing to the consistently positive performance, orthopedic surgical power tools have been prevalent in the global market. They also provide several advantages as they are light weight, easy to assemble, economically viable. Due to this consistent development in the field of orthopedic, surgical power tools have been very popular in the global orthopedic power tools market. Key participants include B. Braun Melsungen AG, ConMed Corporation, Johnson & Johnson and Stryker Inc. Mergers and acquisitions are among the key strategies adopted by companies operating in this market. In January 2017, Zimmer Biomet acquired Medtech SA for USD 132 million to expand into robotic surgery to add ROSA robotic device to its product portfolio which is used for brain and spine surgeries. The Merger and Acquisition (M&A) deal between Smith & Nephew and Blue Belt Holdings, Inc. took effect on January, 2016 acquiring a dominant position in the growing areas of orthopaedic robotics-assisted surgery for partial knee replacements.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Orthopedic Market is fastest growing at a CAGR of 2% in Asia Pacific followed by North America respectively. Rising cases of osteoporosis are fuelling the demand for orthopedic power tools in most of the developing economies in Asia Pacific.

Single use power tools segment is the fastest growing in this market because of its inexpensive nature of products.

Pneumatic-Powered Systems has the most lucrative market with a CAGR of 3.8%

High-speed power tools will procure the highest CAGR in the market to become the second most lucrative product by 2026-end.

Orthopedic clinics are projected to be the fastest expanding end-users in orthopedic power tools market at a CAGR of 4.4%.

Revenues from ambulatory surgical centres will increase at a CAGR lower than those from orthopedic clinics i.e. 1.3% and higher than those from hospitals through 2026.

Europe accounts for the second largest market share of the global orthopedic power tools market at 32.8% due to huge approval of fund through European Union.

Recently, governments and private organisation are expanding their promotion of regulations concerning operating room supply standardization. This is also a crucial driving factor for the power tools market.

The growing competition and austerity measures are expected to create pressure on healthcare providers to reduce the device cost, which can act as a barrier to the market growth.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of the study, this Reports and Data has segmented the Global Orthopedic Power Tools Market on the basis of product type, technology type, modality, application, end user and the regional outlook:

Global Orthopedic Power Tools Market Segments:

Product Type: (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Large Bone Orthopedic Power Tools

Small Bone Orthopedic Power Tools

High-Speed Orthopedic Power Tools

Single Use (Disposable) Power Tools

Orthopedic Reamers

Consumables

Technology Type: (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Pneumatic-Powered Systems

Electric-Powered Systems

Battery Operated-Powered System

Corded Tools

Modality: (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Single Use Power Tools

Reusable Power Tools

Application: (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Orthopedic

ENT

Oral

Thoracic

Neurology

End Use: (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Orthopedic Clinics

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

North America U.S.

Europe UK France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

MEA

Latin America Brazil



