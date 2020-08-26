OS Therapies to develop BlinkBio next-generation Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) technology; BlinkBio CEO Colin Goddard joins OS Therapies Board

Breaking News
CAMBRIDGE, Md. and LONDON, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OS Therapies, and late-stage clinical research biotechnology company focused on Osteosarcoma and other solid tumors today announced the co-exclusive licensing of BlinkBio’s novel Si-Linker and Cassette Payload technologies, and exclusive licensing of the BlinkBio technology to target Folate Receptor Alpha (FRα) for tumors and other targeted diseases.

Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC) technology has been the focus of intense interest to provide selective tumor killing with increased efficacy and fewer side-effects than standard of care chemotherapies. ADCs comprise a monoclonal antibody (or antibody fragment) that targets a tumor-associated antigen, conjugated via a chemical linker to a highly cytotoxic entity. Currently, nine (9) ADCs have been approved five (5) for hematological cancers and four (4) for solid tumors and the clinical and commercial potential of ADC technology is reflected in the burgeoning pipeline, with approximately ninety (90) ADC related clinical trials as of January 2020. The global market for ADCs is anticipated to reach $7.5 billion by 2025.1

BlinkBio’s Tunable Drug Conjugate (TDC) platform comprises a unique, patented, and innovative suite of assets developed for the ADC arena. “We are extremely excited to work with this advanced form of ADC technology – BlinkBio’s unique and patented suite of technologies provides potential to generate multiple therapeutic candidates with completely “tunable” targeted drug conjugation technology,” says Dr. Robert Petit, Chief Medical & Scientific Officer for OS Therapies. “BlinkBio’s linker and conjugation technology is compatible with antibody-based small molecule, improves intracellular delivery, provides capacity for multiple payloads within cassettes, and offers precise payload release. The potential for targeted delivery of small molecules, biologics, peptide therapeutics using this platform is unprecedented and holds tremendous promise,” added Dr. Petit.

“We see our technology being highly complementary with OS Therapies focus on Osteosarcoma and other deadly cancers in children. With our broad platform, the team at OS Therapies will be able to combine their late-stage asset with a technology that has the potential to help establish a broad pipeline of follow-on candidates,” says Dr. Colin Goddard, CEO of BlinkBio. “I am personally looking forward to working with a Company so committed to advancing new therapies to treat pediatric cancers.”

OS Therapies CEO Paul Romness added: “With the addition of the BlinkBio platform technology and capabilities, and the addition of Dr. Goddard to the OS Therapies Board of Directors – we have significantly increased our odds of success with treatments for some of the toughest cancers and other diseases. Colin is a very experienced and successful industry executive, and I personally look forward to his guidance and counsel.” Terms of the licensing agreement include upfront payments, milestones and royalties. Noble Capital Markets, Inc. acted as exclusive financial advisor on the transaction, and is effective immediately.

About OS Therapies

OS Therapies is a Phase IIb biotechnology company focused on Osteosarcoma and other deadly diseases. For more information regarding OS Therapies, visit the company website: www.ostherapies.com or email: [email protected]

