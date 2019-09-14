Osama bin Laden’s son Hamza is dead: White House

The White House said in a statement on Saturday that Hamza bin Laden, a son of slain al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden and himself a notable figure in the militant group, was killed in a U.S. counterterrorism operation.
