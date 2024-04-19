Presented by Ulta Beauty

NEW YORK, NY, April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

When: May 20, 2024, 6-9 pm (Red Carpet 6-7 pm)

Where: Rooftop Pavilion and Terrace at North Javits, New York City

Who: Oscar, Emmy Grammy, and Tony Award winners. Covenant House supporters and funders.

Why: To raise funds and awareness to help Covenant House provide high-quality care to the thousands of youth facing homelessness they support each year.

Learn More: covenanthouse.org/gala

Brynn Whitfield of The Real Housewives of New York City assumes the esteemed role of host for this year’s Night of Covenant House Stars. Raised by Mimi, a single grandmother who fought tirelessly to make ends meet, Brynn’s unique journey fuels an unwavering passion for supporting youth grappling with home insecurity, homelessness, and trauma. This fervor is why she accepted the role of host without a moment’s hesitation. “I feel so strongly about making sure that all young people have advocates willing to fight for them. Covenant House continues to fill that role for thousands of children and young adults each year. I’m honored and proud to be a part of this fight to end youth homelessness.”

Night of Covenant House Stars with appearances by Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner and Covenant House International Board Member Rachel Brosnahan; Emmy and Grammy award winner and host of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Stephen Colbert. Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren; Tony and Grammy-nominated performer and recording artist Shoshana Bean; and Quincy Isaiah from HBO’s Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty. With a special virtual appearance from award-winning actress and Covenant House International Board Member Ariana DeBose.

This year’s gala will feature:

John Dickerson, CBS News Prime Time anchor, CBS News chief political analyst, contributor to CBS Sunday Morning, best-selling author, and Covenant House International Board member will receive the 2024 Board Service award.

Silverstein Properties, a full-service real estate development, investment, and management firm is the 2024 honoree.

Industry leader Cisco Systems is the 2024 Extraordinary Partnership in Service honoree.

Performance from BLKBOK, a piano star and culture creator from Detroit who uses his dexterous arrangements and melodic scores to audibly illustrate experience – that of his own, and his communities, across pivotal moments in American history.

Music Director is Ray Chew of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars.

Special red carpet appearances by The Real Housewives of New York City cast members Countess Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, and Jessel Taank.

“At Ulta Beauty, we are dedicated to supporting holistic well-being – mind, body and community – and that includes helping people navigate life’s challenges and become more resilient and confident. Partnering with Covenant House, we have seen firsthand the incredible value of elevating, celebrating, and consistently supporting youth who are healing from the hardships of homelessness, prioritizing mental wellbeing. We’re honored to be the presenting partner of Night of Covenant House Stars as a way to further our commitment and compassion for youth overcoming homelessness.” Jessica Fiscella, Director Community and Government Relations

Learn more about Night of Covenant House Stars presented by Ulta Beauty and buy tickets here: covenanthouse.org/gala

ABOUT COVENANT HOUSE

Covenant House is the largest, primarily privately funded charity in North and Central America providing immediate and long-term support for young people facing homelessness and survivors of trafficking through unconditional love, absolute respect, and relentless support. Covenant House doors are open 24/7 in 34 cities across the United States, Canada, Guatemala, Honduras, and Mexico to all young people who need housing and help, regardless of their race, religion, sexual orientation, or gender identity or expression, and all services and programs are available at no cost. Our North Star is ending youth homelessness as we know it. covenanthouse.org

CONTACT: Pam Sandonato Covenant House 609-280-9264 [email protected]