Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / OSH Alert: Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP Investigating Oak Street Health, Inc.

OSH Alert: Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP Investigating Oak Street Health, Inc.

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 23 mins ago

MONSEY, N.Y., Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating whether Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE: OSH) (“Oak Street”) and certain of its top executives have violated federal securities laws.

If you acquired OSH securities between August 6, 2020 and November 8, 2021, and suffered losses, and have questions about your legal rights, please contact us using the form below to discuss your options at no charge:

https://wohlfruchter.com/cases/oak-street-health/

Alternatively, you may contact us by phone at 866-833-6245, or via email at alerts@wohlfruchter.com.

Why is there an investigation?

On January 10, 2022, a class action lawsuit was filed against Oak Street Health and two of its top executives in the Northern District of Illinois (No. 22-cv-00149) on behalf of purchasers of OSH securities between August 6, 2020 and November 8, 2021, inclusive, alleging that Oak Street and its executives violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

OSH shareholders have until March 14, 2022 to apply to serve as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges that on November 8, 2021, after the market closed, Oak Street filed its third quarter quarterly report with the SEC on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and therein disclosed that on November 1, 2021, the Company received a civil investigative demand (“CID”) from the United States Department of Justice (“DOJ”). According to the CID, the DOJ is investigating whether the Company violated the False Claims Act, and has requested documents and information related to Oak Street’s relationships with “third-party marketing agents” and Oak Street’s “provision of free transportation to federal health care beneficiaries.”

Since the disclosure of the DOJ investigation, OSH stock has dropped from a close of $46.89 on November 8, 2021, to a close of $17.09 on January 25, 2022.

About Wohl & Fruchter
Wohl & Fruchter LLP, with offices in New York City and Monsey, has for over a decade been representing investors in litigation arising from fraud and other corporate misconduct, and recovered hundreds of millions of dollars in damages for investors. Please visit our website, www.wohlfruchter.com, to learn more about our Firm, or contact one of our partners.

Contact:
Wohl & Fruchter LLP
Joshua E. Fruchter
Toll Free 866.833.6245
alerts@wohlfruchter.com
www.wohlfruchter.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.