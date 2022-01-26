OSH Alert: Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP Investigating Oak Street Health, Inc.

MONSEY, N.Y., Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating whether Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE: OSH) (“Oak Street”) and certain of its top executives have violated federal securities laws.

Why is there an investigation?

On January 10, 2022, a class action lawsuit was filed against Oak Street Health and two of its top executives in the Northern District of Illinois (No. 22-cv-00149) on behalf of purchasers of OSH securities between August 6, 2020 and November 8, 2021, inclusive, alleging that Oak Street and its executives violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

OSH shareholders have until March 14, 2022 to apply to serve as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges that on November 8, 2021, after the market closed, Oak Street filed its third quarter quarterly report with the SEC on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and therein disclosed that on November 1, 2021, the Company received a civil investigative demand (“CID”) from the United States Department of Justice (“DOJ”). According to the CID, the DOJ is investigating whether the Company violated the False Claims Act, and has requested documents and information related to Oak Street’s relationships with “third-party marketing agents” and Oak Street’s “provision of free transportation to federal health care beneficiaries.”

Since the disclosure of the DOJ investigation, OSH stock has dropped from a close of $46.89 on November 8, 2021, to a close of $17.09 on January 25, 2022.

