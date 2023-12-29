TORONTO, Dec. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Osisko Mining Inc. (TSX:OSK) (the “Corporation” or “Osisko“) today announces that the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) has approved the Corporation’s notice of intention to make a normal course issuer bid (the “NCIB Program”). Under the terms of the NCIB Program, Osisko may acquire up to 36,465,404 of its common shares (“Common Shares”) from time to time in accordance with the normal course issuer bid procedures of the TSX.