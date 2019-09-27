Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc Appoints Industry Executive Michael J. DeBiasi to Board of Directors

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (“Osmotica” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OSMT), a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company, today announced the appointment of Michael J. DeBiasi to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective as of October 1, 2019.

“We are pleased to welcome Mike to our Board of Directors. Mike has a proven track record as a successful business leader and has extensive experience building effective commercial teams and implementing appropriate Governance, Compliance, and Quality systems and processes. We look forward to his insights and guidance as we advance our key pipeline assets and make the transition to a specialty branded pharmaceuticals company,” stated Brian Markison, Chief Executive Officer.

Since December 2018, Mr. DeBiasi has held the position of CEO – Kramer Consumer Healthcare, a company focused on growing market-leading consumer healthcare brands in their respective segments. From October 2014 to November 2018, Mr. DeBiasi held positions of increasing responsibility at Bayer US, where he was Vice President and General Manager – US Nutritionals and Digestive Health. Prior to that, Mr. DeBiasi held senior positions at Merck & Co, Inc., where he was the Executive Director – US Allergy. From February 2008 to October 2011, Mr. DeBiasi served as Marketing Director for Welch Foods.

Mr. DeBiasi earned a BS in Chemical Engineering from the University of Notre Dame and an MBA in Finance and Marketing from Northwestern University, Kellogg School of Business.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. Vertical Pharmaceuticals, LLC represents the Company’s diversified branded portfolio, and Trigen Laboratories, LLC represents the non-promoted products including complex generic formulations.

Osmotica has operations in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary.

